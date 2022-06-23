COSMO CULINARY CONVERSATIONS

Start From: Saturday 25 June 2022, 06:00PM to Saturday 25 June 2022, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

This month we’re heading to the Land of the Long White Cloud. Famed for its lush grasslands and its crystal clear rivers, it is home to two ingredients featured in this months menu. The first is “New Zealand King Salmon”, rightly so named for its incredible flavour. We have been using it in our Japanese Sushi Bar Hansha and Mark has always wanted to get it also into a pan! Also being a massive fan of the Game season and not wanting to have to wait until the glorious 12th marks the beginning of the season in Europe, we decided to get this "Pure South Venison Tenderloin” from New Zealand." The price of the menu this month is THB 3,250 net and - remember - bring your own bottle. There is no corkage.