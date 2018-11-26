THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Corruption probe launched into schools for ’ghost student’ claims

BANGKOK: A graft-busting agency suspects some state education officials in Nakhon Ratchasima province fabricated over 200 student names to pocket an education subsidy.

corruptioncrime
By Bangkok Post

Monday 26 November 2018, 09:37AM

Authorities at Kham Sakae Saeng school in Nakhon Ratchasima have reported 196 students who don’t exist, and have had state aid collected in their names. Photo: via Longdo Map

Authorities at Kham Sakae Saeng school in Nakhon Ratchasima have reported 196 students who don’t exist, and have had state aid collected in their names. Photo: via Longdo Map

The practice refers to the term ‘ghosts students’, referring to students who were enrolled in schools, but allegedly failed to show up or attend class.

The Office of Anti-Corruption in Public for Area 3 found there are between five and 38 ghost students in these schools, but at Kham Sakae Saeng School in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Kham Sakae Saeng District, the number rose to 196, office chief Pol Lt Col Samart Chainarong said.

“The problem is these students continue to receive subsidies from the Office of Basic Education Commission (Obec) because the schools have not removed their names,” he said.

Obec supports both junior and senior high school students. Students from grades 7 to 9 are given a total of B4,800 each – B3,500 for educational help, B850 for student quality development, and B450 for textbooks – awhile those in the upper-secondary level (grades 10 to 12) get higher subsidies at B6,250 baht per head.

Investigators estimated that about B1 million in subsidies to the province was disbursed to 196 ‘ghost’ students. “We need to know, was the money paid to ghost students? Was it only false claims for subsidies, and who are these false claimants?” Col Samart said.

His office will start its probe at Kham Sakae Saeng School by finding out where the 196 students live and why they did not go to school, he said. The school told Lt Col Samart that the 196 are real students and their grades are listed as getting zero GPA or I (incomplete assignments).

The school claimed the students did not contact teachers to have their scores readjusted or notify the school they were pulling out. As a result, the school cannot just remove their names from the register as they could be in breach of the law.

However, when his office asked the school to send it details of the 196 students, it was reluctant, arguing it first needs to update the numbers, Col Samart said. The investigation would take another one month and the findings will be sent to the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission for further action.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 26 November 2018 - 18:10:20 

All this corruption in education institutions withhold Thailand to become Thailand 4.0. For that you need educated students who had a educators with a impeccable reputation. Meaning.. Not being corrupt and skilled at a country 4.0 level. In such a country is also no place in schools for sadistic punishing pederastic feeling teachers who hit children on there nude butts.

BenPendejo | 26 November 2018 - 10:26:07 

What a mess. Corruption just kills this entire country, and it infects every institution. Sure, we know it exists, and yeah...it is the way things are here, but it is still sad to realize that it runs so deep. Dirty officials throughout government continue to pilfer what meager resources there are just to feather their own nest. Even sadder, is that it robs hope for the future for all Thais.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

’Boom’ steps in over abuse claim
NACC stands firm on asset rule
Army boss vows to clean up Isoc
Destruction for seized cars
Unusually rich ex-transport permanent secretary jailed
Ethnic man says he was ordered to take officials hunting
Animal remains, spent shells found in park poaching case
Airport officers transferred over bribes
Two senior officials transferred over visa scam
Probe into pilfered fund for disabled
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
NACC in ‘final leg’ of 2009 police housing probe
Battling against a crooked system
PACC takes action on abuse complaints from foreigners
Welfare embezzlement probe complicated, Amlo admits

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket

 