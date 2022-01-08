Coronavirus resurgence impacts Thai League 1 ties

FOOTBALL: The opening weekend of the second half of the Thai League 1 season has been hit by a coronavirus resurgence.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 January 2022, 09:29AM

BG striker Diogo Luis Santo. Photo: Bangkok Post

Three games have been postponed - Police Tero v Buriram United, Chiangmai United v Suphanburi and Nakhon Ratchasima v Chiang Rai United, reports the Bangkok Post.

Police’s match against leaders Buriram, which was scheduled for today (Jan 8), was called off on Thursday.

The northeastern province of Buri Ram and nearby areas have been affected by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

A number of Buriram players are at risk of contracting the virus and in self-isolation.

The other two matches were scheduled for tomorrow.

The league said yesterday the games were called off due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

More games could be postponed, according to reports.

In today’s action, holders BG Pathum United will try to put their campaign back on track when they visit Ratchaburi.

The champions have not won in three games since coach Dusit Chalermsan returned to the club after quitting Port.

Dusit will be without defender Andres Tunez, striker Teerasil Dangda, who is nursing an injury, and goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom who is out for the season due to injury.

However, he welcomes back striker Diogo Luis Santo after a long-term injury.