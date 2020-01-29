Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres

Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres

Bangkok: The Public Health Ministry has warned of possible coronavirus outbreaks in areas with many Chinese visitors, such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, after local transmission was confirmed in Japan.

healthChinesetourismimmigration
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 January 2020, 06:01PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, and officials visit Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province today (Jan 29) to boost the morale of health officials screening visitors for the novel coronavirus. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, and officials visit Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province today (Jan 29) to boost the morale of health officials screening visitors for the novel coronavirus. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

The ministry issued the warning earlier today (Jan 29) after a Japanese coach driver was reported to have been infected with the novel coronavirus while driving a Chinese tour group from Wuhan city.

The man had not been to Wuhan, where the deadly disease originated.

“An outbreak in Thailand is possible. As in Japan, it will start with local transmission on a very limited scale and later grow to the provincial level,” said Dr Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

“We are closely monitoring sensitive areas with large numbers of Chinese tourists such as Chiang Mai, Phuket and Bangkok, which are highly possible to be specific outbreak areas,” he said.

The Public Health Ministry convened a meeting with provincial medical personnel tomorrow (Jan 30) to prepare them for the possible provincial contagion.

People could protect themselves by washing hands their hands frequently and avoiding crowded areas, Dr Tanarak said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government would charter commercial aircraft to evacuate Thai people from China, because a military airplane was not allowed in.

The government was waiting for permission from China and the evacuation would begin with 65 people in Wuhan, he said.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

He said officials were supplying food to Thai people stranded in China.

Health authorities reported today that there were 14 confirmed local cases of infected people, and nine of them were being treated at hospitals.

In addition, 158 people were placed in the Patient Under Investigation (PUI) programme, and 62 of them were already discharged.

Elsewhere, more than 3,000 Chinese nationals flew into Cambodia from Wuhan after the coronavirus outbreak, before Chinese authorities locked down the city on Thursday (Jan 23) to contain its spread, officials said.

The State Secretariat of Civil Aviation yesterday (Jan 28) confirmed Chinese aviation data that approximately 3,078 Chinese left Wuhan city before the lockdown, the Khmer Times reported today.

The data said that 1,539 of them took direct flights to Preah Sihanouk airport and 1,539 to Siem Reap airport.

It said more than 20,000 Chinese nationals flew from Wuhan to Thailand, nearly 10,000 to Singapore, and more than 12,000 to Japan and South Korea.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Doctor debunks viral post claiming Wuhan coronavirus death at Phuket airport
Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’
‘Blind’ beggar caught driving Fortuner
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Giraffe on the loose! 'Blind' beggar driving SUV? Hemp growing now legal! || January 29
Running rock star ‘Toon Bodyslam’ hands Vachira Hospital B10mn donation
Giraffe on the loose in Chachoengsao
Plan dusted off as North suffers
Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket
New rule makes it legal to grow hemp
Military medics help screening at airports as number of detected cases in Thailand rises to 14
25 new fatalities in China’s virus epicentre raises total to 132
Tourist suffers burns, set alight in motorbike collision
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coronavirus updates & economic impact! 112th Wat Chalong fair! || January 28
Phuket Grab motorbike drivers strike for B10 more delivery charge
Phuket braces for Wuhan fallout

 

Phuket community
Military medics help screening at airports as number of detected cases in Thailand rises to 14

The latest reports say the virus may hibernate for up to two weeks with no symptoms. How can it b...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket

The latest reports say the virus may hibernate for up to two weeks with no symptoms. How can it b...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket

The USA picked up 200 americans from a airport in Wuhan and flew them back to usa,. Did Thailand alr...(Read More)

Phuket Grab motorbike drivers strike for B10 more delivery charge

Very reasonable amount to ask for in my opinion. a lot cheaper than picking it up yourself...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Isn't it time that most all of those writing below start to grow up and - not carry on rambling...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Hubertk.. simple test, drive on any hwy, at the posted speed and see how many drive at that speed, t...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Hubertk... learn what hyperbole is, and not be so citical, a little understanding goes a long way....(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

No, Thais are not a race and negative commentary on all and any cultures and or societies is approp...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

The cheap masks are being recommended as a barrier to touching one's mouth or nose and do restr...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Mr HubertK, it are not my stats. And thai government publish almost weekly about speeding and driver...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie

 