Coronavirus claims Suzuki Cup

FOOTBALL: The Asean Football Federation yesterday (July 30) announced that the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup will not be held this year because of COVID-19, ending the suspense shrouding the future of the regional championship scheduled for November-December.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 July 2020, 12:45PM

FAT secretary general Patit Supaphong attends a meeting. Photo: Bangkok Post

This followed a videoconference meeting of representatives of the regional football federations, which was attended by Football Association of Thailand (FAT) secretary-general Patit Supaphong.

Patit said the AFF member federations were in favour of putting off the tournament. Later, AFF president Khiev Sameth issued a statement, confirming the postponement of the popular event to 2021.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, the AFF has been closely monitoring guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO), health ministries, government agencies, Fifa and AFC,” said Khiev.

“This pandemic continues to pose enormous health, societal and economic challenges to us all.

“AFF’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of our football family and mitigating the impact of this pandemic.

“With the risk of the spread of COVID-19 remaining high, the AFF finds itself in a situation where we cannot proceed safely with the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

“While these are unprecedented times for the whole world, including our football family and communities, we are confident that we will get through it together.”

The statement did not specify which time of the year the competition is planned to be held.

Vietnam had offered to host the 2020 edition from start to finish, but new cases surfaced in several regions of the country earlier this week, forcing the Vietnamese league to undergo another suspension.