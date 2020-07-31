BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Coronavirus claims Suzuki Cup

Coronavirus claims Suzuki Cup

FOOTBALL: The Asean Football Federation yesterday (July 30) announced that the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup will not be held this year because of COVID-19, ending the suspense shrouding the future of the regional championship scheduled for November-December.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 July 2020, 12:45PM

FAT secretary general Patit Supaphong attends a meeting. Photo: Bangkok Post

FAT secretary general Patit Supaphong attends a meeting. Photo: Bangkok Post

This followed a videoconference meeting of representatives of the regional football federations, which was attended by Football Association of Thailand (FAT) secretary-general Patit Supaphong.

Patit said the AFF member federations were in favour of putting off the tournament. Later, AFF president Khiev Sameth issued a statement, confirming the postponement of the popular event to 2021.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, the AFF has been closely monitoring guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO), health ministries, government agencies, Fifa and AFC,” said Khiev.

“This pandemic continues to pose enormous health, societal and economic challenges to us all.

“AFF’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of our football family and mitigating the impact of this pandemic.

Diamond Resort Phuket

“With the risk of the spread of COVID-19 remaining high, the AFF finds itself in a situation where we cannot proceed safely with the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

“While these are unprecedented times for the whole world, including our football family and communities, we are confident that we will get through it together.”

The statement did not specify which time of the year the competition is planned to be held.

Vietnam had offered to host the 2020 edition from start to finish, but new cases surfaced in several regions of the country earlier this week, forcing the Vietnamese league to undergo another suspension.

Phuket community
Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’

The Thai fantasies/lies are unlimited. It is hilarious what they can do pop up out of the high hat t...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Lalala. please don't encourage the apologists. Always the same comments. "Leave if you don...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards issue rip current warning after Russian man, Thai woman rescued

Doesn't matter how many lifeguards you have if people ignore warnings. Sadly there is no cure fo...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Phuket Governor, foreign people will not be impressed how Thai people are treated by Thai on Phuket....(Read More)

US, Australia seek new military cooperation in face of China

There will only be peace when the U.S. and Isreal are wiped out forever....(Read More)

Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket

Maybe every weekend should be made a four-day weekend?...(Read More)

Two snakes, one venomous, caught at Nai Harn

While we're on the subject of Nai Harn, could PN find out why the road around the lake remains b...(Read More)

CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

Thai soldiers returning from Hawaii, thai overseas workers/students ( 1 died in Cairo). Foreign dipl...(Read More)

CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

Funny survey. ( unless it is for domestic travellers only).Thailand keeps borders firm closed, which...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@emat, your 'reminder' is far from to the point. A entertainment lady married with foreigner...(Read More)

 

