THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Coronavirus claims Monaco Formula 1 GP

Coronavirus claims Monaco Formula 1 GP

FORMULA ONE: The iconic Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, a glittering fixture on the world motorsport calendar for 65 years, was cancelled yesterday (Mar 19), the latest event to fall victim to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula-One
By AFP

Friday 20 March 2020, 11:21AM

The illustrious Monaco GP is the latest high profile sporting event to fall to coronavirus. Photo: AFP

The illustrious Monaco GP is the latest high profile sporting event to fall to coronavirus. Photo: AFP

The race, due to be held in the Principality on May 24, was axed completely while the Grand Prix in the Netherlands and Spain were postponed.

“The situation is no longer tenable,” said a statement by the Automobile Club de Monaco.

“After careful consideration as to the gravity of this crisis worldwide, it is with great sadness that the board of directors has taken this decision.”

It will be the first time since 1954 that there has not been a Monaco Grand Prix, part of motor racing’s fabled ‘Triple Crown’ which also includes the Le Mans 24 Hour Race and Indy 500.

Winners of the celebrated race, which winds its way around the well-heeled streets of the millionaires’ playground on the Riviera, include legends such as Ayrton Senna, a six-time champion, and Michael Schumacher, victorious on five occasions.

Lewis Hamilton won in Monaco in 2019 on his way to a sixth world title.

The binning of the Monaco race and postponements in the Netherlands and Spain follow the cancellation of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last week, and the postponement of the Chinese, Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix races.

The Dutch GP, due to return to the calendar for the first time since 1985, was set to be held at Zandvoort on May 3, with the Spanish race following a week later.

“Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula One and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern,” a joint statement from F1 and the FIA read.

The Dutch and Spanish organisers will study the viability of finding alternative dates to run their races later in the year.

Formula 1 and the FIA expect to be able to begin the 2020 season “as soon as it’s safe to do so after May”, but will continue to monitor the situation.

The earliest the new season can now start is on June 7 in Azerbaijan.

Yesterday’s announcement came just a day after the Le Mans 24 Hour Race, scheduled for June, was pushed back until September.

In motorcycling, the season-opening Qatar MotoGP was axed while the Thai race was rescheduled to October.

The United States MotoGP has also been moved from April to November leaving the season to start in Argentina on April 19.

Meanwhile, the FIA also said on Thursday the introduction of new technical regulations, due to take effect in the 2021 F1 season, will be postponed until 2022.

“All parties (FIA, Formula 1 and teams) discussed the current situation of the 2020 championship and how the sport will react to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said an FIA statement.

“Due to the currently volatile financial situation this has created, it has been agreed that teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021, with the potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course.

“The introduction and implementation of the financial regulations will go ahead as planned in 2021, and discussions remain ongoing between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams regarding further ways to make significant cost savings.”

In October last year, FIA president Jean Todt said the new regulations would mean “F1 will be less complex and easier to understand” while making the sport “more durable and safer”.

The planned spending cap will limit teams to $175 million per year.

Currently, the giants of the paddock, Mercedes and Ferrari, have an annual budget of around $500 million.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID 19 – Football 0
Australia aiming to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
‘Putting us in danger’ – Olympic athletes’ concerns grow
South African cricketers in self-isolation after aborted India tour
Financial fears spur Australian sport to play on despite virus
US PGA Championship called off amid coronavirus pandemic
Wimbledon still planning for play despite virus mayhem
UEFA postpones Euro 2020 by a year due to coronavirus
Botched Australian Grand Prix must be a wake up call for F1
‘Heartbreaking’: Olympic torch events downscaled over virus
ACST Phuket cricket week cancelled
Fate of Euro 2020 to be determined as UEFA set for crisis meeting
‘Muay Thai Under The Sky’ event postponed
Coronavirus-induced hiatus could help Thai foobtallers
Axelsen shows class to claim All England men’s singles title

 

Phuket community
Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President

'Patong is different' Profit over health-what a moron. he's not worried about employees ...(Read More)

Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed

Why does the closure not apply to Phuket Fantasea? It's the biggest entertainment venue on the i...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Anyone else have people they know (farangs mainly) that have all the symptoms of Covid-19 but local ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

We all know how well the locals follow the rules, Helmets< Stopping at Red lights, Drink Driving,...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Cov-19 has a fatality rate many times that of influenza, and if the models hold up, the 20%...(Read More)

Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say

f the authorities would fine the locals to this extent for their wrongdoings they would certainly ch...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Captain Jack, the Phuket Government has officially no clue how many massage shops there are on Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Can restaurants remain open? Bangkok Post said yes but local say no...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

Money has been made over high Season , Now Someone can run off to the bigger boys and go 'Sir, s...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

I've just been for a walk (sans mask) around Kamala. Small bars which would have maybe 10-15 cus...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The LifeCo Phuket
Singha
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360

 