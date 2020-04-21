Coronavirus benefits online companies



By In Conjunction

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 07:19PM

Food delivery companies, online stores, and online coaching have grown several times during the coronavirus pandemic. Visits to major online movie theaters such as Netflix, HBO and other sites increased by more than a third. This is reported by the portal IQ OPTION.



Thus, quarantine associated with epidemics turned out to be beneficial for a number of businesses, such as the social network Facebook, Google, Amazon and other online sites. Their shares are growing, while traditional business such as tourism, restaurants, hotels, oil and gas sales, real estate, are on the verge of bankruptcy.



Experts recommend investing in the most stable currencies in the world such as the Japanese yen and precious metals, such as gold.

Note that The central bank predicts Thailand’s economy will contract 5.3% this year, the weakest since the 1998 Asian financial crisis.