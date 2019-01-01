THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Coronation day for King set for May 4-6

BANGKOK: The coronation ceremony for His Majesty The King will be held during May 4-6, the Royal Household Bureau announced today (Jan 1).


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 January 2019, 02:14PM

His Majesty the King will be crowned in the coronation ceremony to be held from May 4-6. Photo: Patipat Janthong / file

On May 4, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun will grant an audience to the Royal Family members, Privy Councillors, Cabinet members and senior government officials.

On the following day, His Majesty will be on a royal parade in Bangkok.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn will appear on the balcony of Phutthaisawan Prasat Throne Hall at the Grand Palace for the celebrations on the next day, followed by an audience with diplomats at Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall to celebrate the occasion

His Majesty plans a Royal Barge ceremony for the event during the Royal Krathin ceremony later this year.

The coronation ceremony is held after the National Legislative Assembly president acknowledged the accession to the throne by His Majesty in November 2016, making him the 10th King of the Chakri Dynasty.

 

