Coronation day for King set for May 4-6

BANGKOK: The coronation ceremony for His Majesty The King will be held during May 4-6, the Royal Household Bureau announced today (Jan 1).



By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 January 2019, 02:14PM

His Majesty the King will be crowned in the coronation ceremony to be held from May 4-6. Photo: Patipat Janthong / file