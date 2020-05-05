Coronation Day ceremony kept a simple affair

PHUKET: The official ceremony to honour Coronation Day yesterday (May 4) was kept to a small and modest affair, with only a handful of Phuket’s leading officials taking part in line with measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

culture COVID-19

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 02:37PM

The Coronation Day ceremony yesterday (May 4) was kept small and simple. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led the ceremony held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, reading the tribute ceremony in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The ceremony also honoured King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, after whom Coronation Day became a public holiday on May 4 following his coronation in 1950.

As is tradition, following the tribute ceremony, guests invited to take part in the ceremony signed books of best wishes for His Majesty The King.

Governor Phakaphong highlighted the Coronation Day ceremony, which is traditionally a much larger celebration throughout the country, was kept to a modest event dues to the COVID-19 situation.

“As we still need to monitor and control the situation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, Phuket Province [the provincial government] required representatives from all government agencies and ministerial offices who attended the event to be screened [for infection],” he added.