THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Copyright owners to get piracy relief

BANGKOK: The Intellectual Property Department (IPD) is seeking to amend the Copyright Act to allow copyright owners to remove pirated content from websites without having to go through time-consuming court proceedings.

crimetechnology
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 September 2018, 11:23AM

The Intellectual Property Department’s deputy director-general Nusara Kanjanakul believes copyright holders should not be forced to go to court to order ISPs to remove alleged piracy links. Photo: Supplied

The Intellectual Property Department’s deputy director-general Nusara Kanjanakul believes copyright holders should not be forced to go to court to order ISPs to remove alleged piracy links. Photo: Supplied

Nusara Kanjanakul, deputy director-general of the IPD, said an amendment bill has undergone a public hearing process and been presented to Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong for consideration.

The bill will soon go before the cabinet to be approved, before it is forwarded for endorsement by the National Legislative Assembly (NLA).

The proposed amendments seek to boost efficiency in suppressing intellectual property violations on the internet, said Ms Nusara.

The main thrust of the bill is that copyright owners can send a request to internet service providers to remove copyright-infringing material immediately.

Under the current Copyright Act, copyright holders must petition a court to order ISPs to take down pirated content – a time-consuming process that may deal a damaging blow to a copyright owner’s business, she said.

“Under the current law, it takes a long time to get content removed from the internet – this is why our department is seeking to amend the act, to better deal with copyright infringements,” Ms Nusara added.

“The bill will allow copyright owners to send takedown notices to ISPs. After the notices are verified, ISPs must remove pirated content immediately and inform those who posted infringing content of the removal,” she said.

In cases where the pirated content is hosted in another country, the copyright holder must petition courts to order the websites blocked, she said.

However, if a dispute arises over who the actual rights holder is, the case will be taken to court, she added.

The amendment bill will also ramp up measures against cyber crimes, such as hacking. Under the bill, those who manufacture, sell, rent, and import devices used in hacking will be prosecuted.

“The current law does not cover manufacturers and vendors of these devices,” Ms Nusara said.

She added the amendment bill also aims to promote Thailand’s bid to become party to the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s copyright treaty.

The current copyright law needs to be amended to comply with the treaty, she said.

Thosapone Dansuputra, director-general of the IPD, said Thailand has been making steady progress in improving its intellectual property rules, adding that he hoped Thailand’s ranking on the US’s watchlist on intellectual property infringements will be upgraded.

Mr Thosapone said the US is satisfied with Thailand’s efforts in dealing with intellectual property rights (IPR).

In April, the Commerce Ministry expressed satisfaction over the US’s decision to keep Thailand on a ‘Watch List’ (WL) for intellectual property infringements after it moved up from the bottom tier late last year.

“I want to thank all agencies, including central and regional authorities, who have worked hard on this issue,” said Mr Sontirat.

Thailand is among 24 countries on the ‘Watch List’, based on the 2018 Special 301 Report, released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on April 27.

The report names the US’s trading partners which do not adequately protect IPR.

In December last year, Thailand was moved from the Priority Watch List (PWL), where the country had been stuck since 2007.

Mr Sontirat said the US appreciates Thailand’s progress in protecting IPR, particularly after the setup of the National Committee on Intellectual Property and a subcommittee for IP violations, headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and deputy premier Prawit Wongsuwon.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
CSI LA Facebook followers arrested in Koh Tao rape case
Cops hunt CSI LA ‘rape’ post sharers
Phuket-bound minivan driver fined for refusal to slow down
Crypto crime tipped to go through roof
Finn ‘satisfied’ after bitcoin scandal talks
Bitcoin scandal spreads to banks, stock exchange
Slice of bitcoin fraud spoils ‘went to actor’s parents’
Elon Musk apologises to British caver for ’pedo’ slur
Call for Asean members to focus on cyber crimes
Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Computer crime warrant out for Facebook user ‘KonthaiUk’
Ukrainian caught over B18mn, Phuket villas ATM skim scam
Cops go after World Cup gamblers
Phuket police probe B400k Facebook gold trading scam

 

Phuket community
223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far

Why cannot this be done with the stray dogs of PSU campus?...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

A large area of Kathu, at least from the market by the Caltex intersection north and west all the wa...(Read More)

Royal Turf Club runs its last race

Does anyone know if gambling is actually legal at any of these racetracks? Since it's well known...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Ah good to sea those much advertised improvements in marine safety are taking an affect. LOL...(Read More)

Massive clean-up in Hong Kong after typhoon brings trail of destruction

During a lull in the storm we went for a quick walk in Victoria Park to see the damage, it was prett...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

Of course all blame can be laid on the brakes themselves, there are no human beings who are responsi...(Read More)

Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes

Well if these muppets thought this hockus-pockus could cure cancer (or at least prevent it it seems)...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

According to another newspaper, the driver was fined 3000b but the company was not charged for not s...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Wat are Thai Marine offices for? Is it as volunteer club of retired thai government officials who le...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

What happened to the checks that were going to be carried out on all buses??...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket

 