PHUKET: Awut Wongsawat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), was in Phuket yesterday (Mar 9) to highlight to vendors and tourists the importance of protecting intellectual property rights.

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 March 2023, 10:14AM

Mr Awut conducted a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, yesterday evening as part of his campaign, joined by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam and a host of hgh-ranking local officials from agencies including the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division, Phuket Provincial Police, Phuket Customs Office, Phuket Provincial Commercial Office, among others.

Mr Awut said that it was important to step up prevention and suppression of intellectual property violations “to build confidence with trading partners and create an atmosphere for trade and investment as well as protecting consumers from harm caused by consuming counterfeit products that are not up to standard”.

“This will help to create a good image for the country, especially during the opening of the country with a lot of tourists coming in,” Mr Awut said.

The tour of Bangla followed Mr Awut earlier yesterday meeting with key officials about efforts in the province to prevent copyright infringement.Present for the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod, Phuket Isoc Deputy Director Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit and Phuket Provincial Commerce Office chief Voranit Apiratchirawong, among others.

The Department of Intellectual Property will continue its efforts to take action against those involved in copyright infringement, with support from local and national agencies, he said.

The department will also continue its campaign to raise awareness among local people and tourists “to be aware of the impact and damage from the use of infringing intellectual property products that are inferior and substandard, which may cause danger to life and property”.

Mr Awut pointed out that last year the DIP conducted prosecutions in 5,827 cases nationwide, with 2,308,176 illegal items seized amounting to more than B1.58 billion in “damage”.

The figures represented a decrease of more than 54.96% compared with 2021, Mr Awut said.

People who wanted to report copyright infringement were asked to call the DIP’s Intellectual Property Infringement Prevention Division Phone at 02-5474702, or the DIP hotline 1368, via www.ipthailand.go.th.