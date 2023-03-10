Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Copyright infringement highlighted on Bangla

Copyright infringement highlighted on Bangla

PHUKET: Awut Wongsawat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), was in Phuket yesterday (Mar 9) to highlight to vendors and tourists the importance of protecting intellectual property rights.

tourismeconomicspatongcrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 March 2023, 10:14AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Awut conducted a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, yesterday evening as part of his campaign, joined by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam and a host of hgh-ranking local officials from agencies including the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division, Phuket Provincial Police, Phuket Customs Office, Phuket Provincial Commercial Office, among others.

Mr Awut said that it was important to step up prevention and suppression of intellectual property violations “to build confidence with trading partners and create an atmosphere for trade and investment as well as protecting consumers from harm caused by consuming counterfeit products that are not up to standard”.

“This will help to create a good image for the country, especially during the opening of the country with a lot of tourists coming in,” Mr Awut said.

The tour of Bangla followed Mr Awut earlier yesterday meeting with key officials about efforts in the province to prevent copyright infringement.Present for the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod, Phuket Isoc Deputy Director Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit and Phuket Provincial Commerce Office chief Voranit Apiratchirawong, among others.

The Department of Intellectual Property will continue its efforts to take action against those involved in copyright infringement, with support from local and national agencies, he said.

The department will also continue its campaign to raise awareness among local people and tourists “to be aware of the impact and damage from the use of infringing intellectual property products that are inferior and substandard, which may cause danger to life and property”.

Mr Awut pointed out that last year the DIP conducted prosecutions in 5,827 cases nationwide, with 2,308,176 illegal items seized amounting to more than B1.58 billion in “damage”.

The figures represented a decrease of more than 54.96% compared with 2021, Mr Awut said.

People who wanted to report copyright infringement were asked to call the DIP’s Intellectual Property Infringement Prevention Division Phone at 02-5474702, or the DIP hotline 1368, via www.ipthailand.go.th.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Prab | 10 March 2023 - 10:52:16 

wow how they even come out with those fart? copyright? wow... like there are no Valentino or Versace tailor in patong, just look around.. since ages even if you want it is impossible to see a official branded item in patong, and that afact.. those sleeping official need to show they do something now? lol.. this is shamelss to say the least..

Kurt | 10 March 2023 - 10:36:03 

Was waiting it, the yearly copyright infringement tour.   Don't disturb tourists with this. They can not buy if there is a strict 365 days/year Thai Government copyright protection policy in the streets. Has to be enforced by police. ( O, O,) Guess all these officials know damn well that from RTP not much can be expected more than, also once a year, a small confiscation show.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Graft-busters receive truckload of documents on Immigration Bureau corruption
French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’
China’s Xi handed historic third term as president
Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%
COVID-19 drug now free of charge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beach mats, umbrellas seized on Koh Racha, No corruption probe of Chalong cops || March 9
Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life
TAT anticipates 6mn European visitors
Chalong police avoid corruption investigation
Massive Australia wildfires increased Antarctic ozone hole: study
Navy helps clear beach umbrellas at Koh Racha
Push for legalisation of sex work, benefits for women
PPAO by-elections to affect Thepkrasattri, Sakhu, Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hospital parking dispute leads to murder charges, Prison time for duck calendar || March 8
Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

 

Phuket community
Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

@Kurt Seems like you got it all wrong ! Read the Anglo-Siamese treaty of 1909 again ! The provinc...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Its hardly 'curtailed'- people are rapidly getting tired of their antics and tempers are fra...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

i invite him to sit in the bus stop by the traffic lights in Kamala any day between 1730 and 1830 to...(Read More)

Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%

Sounds like Mr.Prab is a bit jealous ! Probably works hard but never achieves anything....(Read More)

Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

Terrible way to go RIP Folks, just stay frosty out there. I find ceaseless commentary to be a salv...(Read More)

Finn found dead, his throat cut

Ghastly way to go. RIP. Not enough info to comment otherwise but to say I found St John's Wort...(Read More)

TAT anticipates 6mn European visitors

TAT need to switch to CDB... seems they cant handle THC ...(Read More)

Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%

Mr Deevana hotel can get ready to welcome his cheap chinese guests... what as he done to be there a...(Read More)

Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

In politics, a gift is a promise not broken... ...(Read More)

Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life

Awful way to go. RIP Folks don't be the second or third mistake in the chain that leads to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center

 