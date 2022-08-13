British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cops ‘sorry’ for missing body in car

Cops ‘sorry’ for missing body in car

BANGKOK: The Highway Police Division (HPD) has expressed regret over an incident in which its officers were accused of failing to notice a body trapped inside a wrecked car for 12 hours in Pattaya earlier this week.

accidentstransportpolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 August 2022, 11:56AM

An emergency response worker examines a car that crashed on Motorway Route 7 in Si Racha, Chon Buri on Tuesday morning. The dead driver was not discovered inside the car until almost 12 hours later. Photo::@fm91trafficpro / Twitter, Thai Truck Laemchabang / Facebook, via the Bangkok Post

An emergency response worker examines a car that crashed on Motorway Route 7 in Si Racha, Chon Buri on Tuesday morning. The dead driver was not discovered inside the car until almost 12 hours later. Photo::@fm91trafficpro / Twitter, Thai Truck Laemchabang / Facebook, via the Bangkok Post

The family of Phattharachai Atthaporn, 68, is suing the HPD and the rescuers for their part in the oversight, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Phattharachai was driving along a motorway heading to Pattaya on Aug 9 when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed.

When police and rescuers arrived and approached the mangled wreckage they failed to notice whether Mr Phattharachai was still in the vehicle.

The car was towed to the police station with the victim still inside and left there for 12 hours before the police returned and discovered the body.

The HPD and the rescuers came under heavy fire for their alleged negligence, prompting the division to hold a joint press conference with the Highways Department to explain the matter on Friday (Aug 12).

Internal - Phuket News TV

HPD Commander Pol Maj Gen Ekkarat Limsangkan offered his regret over the incident and said a fact-finding panel has been set up jointly with the Highways Department to investigate the oversight.

He said officers initially did not see the driver and thought he may already have been taken to hospital. It was not until investigators found no hospital had admitted Mr Phattharachai that they returned to the wrecked car and discovered his body inside.

Mr Phattharachai’s family indicated earlier that if he had been taken to hospital promptly he might have survived.

Dr Pakorn Wasinrat, from the Institute of Forensic Medicine, said the man suffered serious injuries which may have caused death minutes after the crash.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Death toll from Mountain B pub inferno rises to 18
King bestows royal pardons
Phuket marks Mother’s Day with merit-making
Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus
Charity event confirmed to support World Stroke Day
Actor Anne Heche legally dead after crash
Public warned against fake government websites
Most of nation ‘will get COVID by year’s end’
Police nab more drug and firearms offenders
Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill
Prices of jasmine flowers skyrocket for Mother’s Day
China’s ex-COVID patients live under ‘dark shadow’ of stigma
500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Inferno pub death toll rises

 

Phuket community
Charity event confirmed to support World Stroke Day

yes i also though this was really need it charity raise.. next let do one for the world scam day.....(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

can they test the drovers ( Thai ) to see if any Alcohol or drugs had been used ? ...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Actually JohnC and I much of the time think the same of matters. However, we articulate different. N...(Read More)

Police nab more drug and firearms offenders

JohnC is right. It seems the 5 raids/5 arrests were done as a training session for RTP officers wit...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

The ousted refugee Sri Lanka leader is since his 'abdication' a jobless foreign civilian, no...(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

Of course, the "preliminary investigation" by police instantly blames the tourist. Is it p...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Dek missed the point that I supported/added to JohnC's comment...(Read More)

Police nab more drug and firearms offenders

Is it really necessary to write a whole paragraph (the longest paragraph) just to list the names of ...(Read More)

Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters

So, Khun governor orders all corrupt officials involved in this hotbed of corruption to "help r...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

@Kurt Maybe you could send a note to the government or immigration about international rules accomp...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Barketek
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 