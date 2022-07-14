Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

BANGKOK: Officers from Sutthisan police have raided a bar on Ratchadaphisek Rd which former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit claimed was operating beyond legal opening hours and selling drugs on its premises.

policecrimedrugscorruptionChinese
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 14 July 2022, 09:46AM

Chuwit Kamolvisit. Photo: Post Today / file

Chuwit Kamolvisit. Photo: Post Today / file

Deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, said that in response to the ex-MP’s claim, MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Samran Nualma ordered Sutthisan police to inspect the venue, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, he said officers who inspected the bar said the venue complied with rules on operating hours and found no signs of narcotics being sold at the premises.

The raid followed a claim posted by Mr Chuwit on his Facebook page, in which he said the bar has been known to operate until 4am, and that half of its patrons are under the influence of drugs.

The bar, he said, is owned by a Chinese national known as “David”, whom he said is well-connected in Thailand.

After the raid took place, Mr Chuwit held a press conference to thank the police for their quick response to his tip.

While the raid didn’t find any sign of wrongdoing, Mr Chuwit said the bar’s operator has a criminal track record.

Police have to remain vigilant, he said, as Chinese businessmen are starting to take over what he called “grey” businesses in Thailand, referring to bars, massage parlours and gambling dens.

“The Chinese are unlikely to stick to legal means to run such businesses,” he said, before alleging “David” often lobbies politicians and police on their behalf. The officers may have found nothing because the raid took place during a Buddhist holiday, he said.

As the no-confidence debate against the government will take place in the next few days, Mr Chuwit said he will reveal to the opposition the names of politicians who are known to have ties with Chinese criminal gangs, to help combat corruption in the country.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 14 July 2022 - 15:57:24 

Pot calling the kettle black. Can't have those dastardly foreigners making money from OUR illegal businesses. There's nothing "grey" about this guys massage parlors. Prostitution is illegal in Thailand, plain and simple.

Fascinated | 14 July 2022 - 10:20:31 

Nothing found? Assemble these words in the right order- 'off', 'tip'. Best police farce money can buy.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pimping mother case widens, Top 10 Thailand for expats, Arrests in Koh Kaew home invasion || July 14
Hostage-taker shot in shoulder, woman rescued
Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed
Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout
Dr Opas to become next Permanent Secretary for Public Health
Phuket marks 25 new COVID cases, no deaths
Embarassed AIS offers redress for live-match outage
Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help
Island ferries in Surat Thani resume
Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach
Strong winds down trees in Kamala
Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, two deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Official surrenders in abuse & trafficking case, Tsunami drill July 20, Director abducted? || July 12
Kyiv warns Russia will step up Donbas fight
Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry

 

Phuket community
Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

@Kurt, yet again, you seem to have missed the point. These places are closed because they CANNOT be...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Pot calling the kettle black. Can't have those dastardly foreigners making money from OUR illega...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

They had 4 years to sort this out before Covid came along....(Read More)

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

Without a strong restrictive Government approach nothing will change in Thai thinking about this mat...(Read More)

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

Put a tag on fishing nets, Marine office check once in a while the nets on board. For nets found aro...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

Quick Mr Oliver, hoist that sail and get out these waters. Once a honcho gets wind of your boat, it...(Read More)

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

First April I was here and saw the trash encrusting every inch of a the 8 kilometer long Ban gTao Be...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Nothing found? Assemble these words in the right order- 'off', 'tip'. Best police fa...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

So it’s a least 200++ illegal hotels only in paying, whit no insurance, fire drills, no taxes ++. ...(Read More)

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

Every monsoon season sees similar junk washed up on beaches all across the country. If humans stoppe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket

 