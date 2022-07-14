Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

BANGKOK: Officers from Sutthisan police have raided a bar on Ratchadaphisek Rd which former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit claimed was operating beyond legal opening hours and selling drugs on its premises.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 14 July 2022, 09:46AM

Chuwit Kamolvisit. Photo: Post Today / file

Deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, said that in response to the ex-MP’s claim, MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Samran Nualma ordered Sutthisan police to inspect the venue, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, he said officers who inspected the bar said the venue complied with rules on operating hours and found no signs of narcotics being sold at the premises.

The raid followed a claim posted by Mr Chuwit on his Facebook page, in which he said the bar has been known to operate until 4am, and that half of its patrons are under the influence of drugs.

The bar, he said, is owned by a Chinese national known as “David”, whom he said is well-connected in Thailand.

After the raid took place, Mr Chuwit held a press conference to thank the police for their quick response to his tip.

While the raid didn’t find any sign of wrongdoing, Mr Chuwit said the bar’s operator has a criminal track record.

Police have to remain vigilant, he said, as Chinese businessmen are starting to take over what he called “grey” businesses in Thailand, referring to bars, massage parlours and gambling dens.

“The Chinese are unlikely to stick to legal means to run such businesses,” he said, before alleging “David” often lobbies politicians and police on their behalf. The officers may have found nothing because the raid took place during a Buddhist holiday, he said.

As the no-confidence debate against the government will take place in the next few days, Mr Chuwit said he will reveal to the opposition the names of politicians who are known to have ties with Chinese criminal gangs, to help combat corruption in the country.