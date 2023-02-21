333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cops probe resignation letter

Cops probe resignation letter

BANGKOK: Suphan Buri Provincial Police have set up a fact-finding committee to investigate allegations made by a police sergeant in a resignation letter, in which he claimed to have suffered a “loss of faith” in the force due to “protection of the guilty” and the “neglect of honest officers”.

policecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 February 2023, 02:58PM

Pol Maj Gen Chomchawin Purathananont. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pol Maj Gen Chomchawin Purathananont. Photo: Bangkok Post

The letter, later found to have been penned by Pol Sgt Chaiphat Boontim of Muang Suphan Buri police station, has attracted a deluge of comments after it was posted on social media recently.

The police force has been rocked in recent months by a series of allegations, which include collusion with Chinese criminal syndicates to involvement in large-scale online gambling and extortion of tourists, reports the Bangkok Post.

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha admitted that corruption in the Royal Thai Police has been going on for many years and that all stakeholders involved must make a concerted effort to clean up the force.

Yesterday (Feb 20), Pol Maj Gen Chomchawin Purathananont, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 7, which oversees Suphan Buri police, met with senior officers at Muang Suphan Buri police station to discuss Pol Sgt Chaiphat’s resignation letter.

“I come here to listen to the problems [of the non-commissioned police officer] and want to open communication channels with other police officers who may have been mistreated at Muang Suphan Buri police station. [You] can inform me,” he told the officers.

Brightview Center

Pol Maj Gen Kriengkrai Wutthipanich, commander of Suphan Buri Provincial Police, said Pol Sgt Chaiphat tendered his resignation to his superior, Pol Col Tatchai Tipnet, the Muang Suphan Buri police station chief, on Feb 1.

His resignation letter has not been approved, he said.

Pol Sgt Chaiphat began his career in 2017 as an officer in the Crime Suppression Division before becoming an investigator, according to Pol Col Tatchai.

He once tendered his resignation in 2019, but this was later withdrawn.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Campaign against ‘illegal’ taxis continues, Crackdown on illegal Chinese associations || February 21
Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?
Chalong Police called out on B5k fine for motorbike through underpass fine
PPAO councilor resigns to contest Phuket seat in national election
Russian man, wife fined B10k each for riding jet-skis in protected Krabi waters
New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Light-Rail changes to be considered, Turning ‘bribes into tax’ || February 20
Patong Hill road to close for overnight waterworks
Myanmar worker killed in pickup accident
PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis
Ruling party seeks to turn nightlife ‘bribes into tax’
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
Drug mule arrested at Phuket Check Point
Police HQ commander shot dead ‘by wife’

 

Phuket community
Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

If a tourist can prove his insurance coverage (like was required during Covid) there should be no to...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

No, absolutely cannot trust that the money collected will be spent properly. Much to the contrary, t...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

3-400min hospital expenses, but the scheme will generate ten times that amount? Compulsory travel in...(Read More)

PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis

@Kurt. According to OECD 65% of Thai people trust their Government, so again, you're spouting ru...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

Ha ha. Kurt has got Chinese heebie-jeebies!! Careful mate, your phone and computer are watching you!...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

@Kurt Buying some F 35's with American spyware on board would be ok with you,right ? Better yo...(Read More)

Patong Hill road to close for overnight waterworks

Night work, Great! A good example for the Thai Dept. that still close underpasses for cleaning in da...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

Bit by bit China gets a lot of grip on Thailand. Thai Government is giving step by step slowly their...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Light-Rail changes to be considered, Turning ‘bribes into tax’ || February 20

Ruling party, very well aware of night life bribed by police all over Thailand, likes to paw hooks o...(Read More)

PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis

There is no way of return for PLTO. A BKK higher Authority should step in and take over PLTO, a clea...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 