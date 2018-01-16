The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Cops probe Nicha kin link to fraud gang

BANGKOK: Police investigating a woman’s claim she fell victim to an identity card theft gang are looking at whether a relative has links to a foreign man thought to be running a so-called romance scam.

crime, immigration, police,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 January 2018, 10:06AM

Police refuse to accept that office worker Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon, 24, (left) her elder sister or other relatives were victims of a fraud gang, and not members of one. Photo: Apichit Jinakul
Police refuse to accept that office worker Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon, 24, (left) her elder sister or other relatives were victims of a fraud gang, and not members of one. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon, 24, an office worker, is being investigated by police after she claimed her ID card was stolen by fraudsters to open bank accounts to receive money wired by its victims.

Lt Gen Surachet Hakphan, deputy chief of the Tourism Police Bureau, said yesterday (Jan 15) that police were trying to find out everything about the alleged contact a relative of Ms Nicha had with a foreign man called Simon, initially thought to be a Nigerian national.

There is evidence the man holds a Cameroon passport although he could hold dual nationality, the deputy commissioner said.

Police were examining the relative’s money trail and his phone records.

He said an extensive investigation revealed the gang stole identities for use in a romance scam, not a call centre scam as earlier believed.

Unlike call centre gangs which dupe victims by phone, romance gangs typically contact their victims via social media, mostly Facebook. However, both employ Thais to steal people’s IDs and use them to open bank accounts to receive money from victims.

Lt Gen Surachet said police were looking to see if Ms Nicha’s relative was linked to any romance scam which would help determine if Ms Nicha was an ID theft scapegoat.

Ms Nicha has told police her purse containing her ID card went missing on Oct 6 last year after which her card was used by others to open bank accounts.

Police identified Pawina Singwibun as the woman who allegedly used Ms Nicha’s identity to open the accounts.

Yesterday, police also accused another woman, Cherati Saisin, of being another ID thief in Ms Nicha’s case.

Bollywood

Despite the two suspects having been identified, Maj Gen Surachet said it is still too early to tell whether Ms Nicha is innocent.

According to an initial investigation, the suspects are believed to work for the mystery African. Pawina allegedly opened five accounts in Ms Nicha’s name while Cherati was accused of opening four others.

In total, nine accounts were opened under Ms Nicha’s name at seven different banks.

Pawina told police she was paid B10,000 by the African man to open the accounts.

The woman is now in custody facing charges of theft, document forgery and using other persons’ ID cards without their permission, deputy police spokesman Col Kritsana Phatthanacharoen said.

The man known as Simon has been detained by police for questioning.

Ms Nicha will undergo a lie detector test next month after police discovered she had applied for replacement ID cards many times in the past.

She says she is willing to take the test.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

"World wide published by victims themselves.About 1 death and all.."Did the fatality publish his own death or did he spoke to the yellow pre...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Do we really believe they care about overpriced goods or are they attempting to minimize - effectively tax supply for their own private interests, the...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

"Yes...the siren works, because we tell you it works...you juss no heah, stupit farang". Actually, I have never heard a tsunami warning sir...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

Good work, Officials. But keep it up!!! That is all the time needed....(Read More)

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

Compassion? Nonsense. 'Design of the road'? Rubbish. Many years old roads were mostly no accidents happen are ok. Typical case of 'loosi...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

#times up..how bout #cranky old horse lover living in sex capital of the world needs relocation? Not all males are sex perverts, jaded / sexist commen...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

So many Chinese tourists die or get wounded during thai tourist day boat trip. But never a Chinese tourist died visiting 'overpriced' shops w...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Projecting this on the restaurants and 'tax free' shops prices at thai airports, which made already 2 ministers and 1 deputy minister 'in...(Read More)

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

The change in thai safety and caring mentality for tourists has to come from outside Thailand. It is good that China now put some heat on it. Perha...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Get with the program. Scientific research consistently confirms that male and female sexual desire are very different processes. Evolutionary imperati...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.