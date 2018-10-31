THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Cops, PM renew tizzy over rap song

BANGKOK: Deputy national police chief Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul has lodged a police complaint against the administrators of four Facebook pages, which he said defamed him in relation to an investigation into the controversial rap song Prathet Ku Mee (What My Country’s Got”).

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 31 October 2018, 09:32AM

Pol Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul says he has barely begun his campaign against Rap Against Dictatorship, saying that a close study of the lyrics of the controversial song and video Prathet Ku Mee indicates some lines are ‘not entirely true’. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

In Chiang Rai, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the song was a “slander” against the country and inappropriate.

Gen Srivara said yesterday (Oct 30) that he authorised police officers to lodge the defamation lawsuit on his behalf on Monday. He did not elaborate on how the Facebook pages defamed him.

He did, however, concede there is no evidence so far that those connected to the song have broken the law. According to Gen Srivara, there is no need at this point in time to summons anyone for questioning.

He also denied rumours that leading government figures ordered him to take legal action against the rappers.

Meanwhile, Gen Srivara distributed a brief containing 10 counter-arguments to various lyrics of the song to the media. The brief, he said, was written by Seri Wongmonta, a media personality and academic.

Among the points raised is that the lyrics are not entirely true, he said, adding that some of the video’s content deliberately tarnishes the reputation of the military.

Also yesterday, Prime Minister Prayut renewed his criticism, warning the rappers to be careful.

“I do not care if they attack me. But if they do so against the country, I do not think it is appropriate,” said Gen Prayut.

“They should have a conscience. Do not slander your country.”

KRSR

According to the premier, there are laws against acts of showing hostility toward the country. “Anyone that shows appreciation towards the song must accept responsibility for what happens to the country in the future,” said PM Prayut, stressing that he has not ordered anyone to go after the rappers.

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said police have not initiated any legal procedures against the rappers yet as the song is deemed to be only an expression of opinion. “Voicing one’s views can still be done as usual,” he said.

Asked whether people can still share the song online, Gen Surachate said that may be within a person’s rights although people need to be careful about breaking the law with their comments.

The song, written by Rap Against Dictatorship, a rap group, has clocked up more than 23 million views as of Wednesday morning. The five-minute music video was released on YouTube last Thursday (Oct 22).

The song was first released on the iTunes Store on Oct 14, apparently to mark the 45th anniversary of the 1973 popular uprising against a coup-installed prime minister in which 77 people died.

The rappers' verses critique the country’s political and social problems – divisive and violent politics, chronic corruption, inequality and injustice. The lyrics also pertain to allegations about events under the military government.

The video spiked in popularity after the police and government criticised it, according to observers.

Pol Col Siriwat Deepo, Chief of the Royal Thai Police Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) Sub-division 3, initially said the song might violate the Computer Crimes Act, undermine investor confidence and bring about economic instability.

 

Kurt | 31 October 2018 - 11:26:24 

Slander but not broken the law? The general not himself, but authorized police to file a defamation on his behalf. Why not himself?
The song is not hostile against the country. The lyrics are actually pro-democratic, reflex what the country wants and will be reflected during elections.
Problem with the thai militairy is during army education they not learned about democracy, just  about power

