SURAT THANI: The Samui provincial court has approved an arrest warrant for the administrator of the CSI LA Facebook page and 12 of its followers for posting and then sharing a report on the alleged rape of a British tourist on Koh Tao.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 September 2018, 08:34AM

Deputy Tourist Police chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn (right) has strongly supported issuing arrest warrants against the Samui Times, the CSI-LA Facebook operation (logo, above), and selected Facebook users who clicked ‘share’ the Koh Tai rape story. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Pramuk Anantasin, administrator of the Facebook page, and the followers are accused of violating the computer crime law, a source said. Police sought legal action against them after the police concluded that the alleged rape of the 19-year-old British tourist did not take place. Last week, a similar arrest warrant was issued for Suzanne Buchanan, the British-national owner and administrator of Samui Times, a Thailand-based online publication. Ms Buchanan told ucanews.com she was surprised that the warrant was issued. “Many news publications in Thailand and around the world have reported on the disproportionate incidents of tourist deaths on Koh Tao. It seems very strange to me that this time the authorities are going after the Samui Times. I think the authorities are upset with negative publicity for Koh Tao and wish to silence the small publications who report on it,” the news website quoted her as saying. British newspaper The Sun reported that in June the British teenager had been drugged, robbed and raped on Koh Tao and that she said police refused to record her complaint of the sexual assault. Read original story here.