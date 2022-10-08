British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cops’ firearms policy under review

Cops’ firearms policy under review

BANGKOK: Thursday’s mass shooting at a nursery in Nong Bua Lam Phu has prompted an urgent review of the country’s policy on firearms possession for current and former police officers, national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Saturday (Oct 8).

policeviolence
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 October 2022, 09:46AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

The Royal Thai Police will discuss the matter with the Ministry of Interior and other organisations involved in the registration of firearms, he said, reports the Bangkok Post.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said six forensic medical examiners from provinces near where the shooting occurred have been called in to help identify the bodies of those who died as their relatives are eager to reclaim them for funeral rites.

After the examinations are done, the corpses will be taken back to Nong Bua Lam Phu from Udon Thani, he added.

An examination of the body of former Pol Sgt Panya Khamrab, the gunman, may take longer than usual as a thorough probe is required to find out more information about the trajectory of the bullet that entered his body, said the minister.

His motive for attacking the preschool, which resulted in 37 casualties, including the perpetrator’s wife and child, is unclear but authorities suspect he chose what he considered to be an easy target, said deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol.

According to police, 23 of those killed at the centre were children. At least another 10 were injured, six seriously.

A preliminary investigation showed the gunman was in and out of the nursery within four minutes, suggesting he had already mapped out the location and selected it earlier, said Pol Gen Torsak.

Police were alerted by the time he left the premises but the nearest station is located 15 kilometres away, he said, adding officers still managed to arrive at the crime scene within roughly 10 minutes of being dispatched.

Blue Tree Phuket

Pol Gen Torsak also cited a study by the FBI while attempting to analyse why the killer carried out the attack.

Three main factors were identified in the US study.

The “inside factor” could be a psychological problem, vulnerability and substance-induced psychosis, while the “outside” factor may include family, social and economic pressure, Pol Gen Torsak said, referring to the first two factors.

The third factor refers to a situation that could provoke the attacker’s impromptu violent response to it, he added.

The mother of the gunman confirmed her son was a methamphetamine addict and that he was due to appear in court yesterday in a drug case that would likely have added to the stress he was feeling.

Apologising to all those affected by her son’s attacks, the woman said her son had been under a great deal of stress since he lost his job and was incapable of repaying his debts.

He was booted out of the police force on June 15 after he was caught in possession of methamphetamine pills in January.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Lot 20’ cheap goods fairs continue in Phuket
Airlines eager to reopen Japan routes
Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights
Armed school-invasion copycat arrested
School safety, drugs, guns in scope at Phuket top-level meeting
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand mourns after ex-cop’s heinous attack at a childcare centre || October 7
Marine park chiefs told to get ready for high season
Vachira announces walk-in vaccination schedule for October
Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast
TAT plans new stimulus
Phuket thief steals B270k in jewellery, arrested at shooting range
No alcohol day, public holidays to be observed next week
UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang
HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims
Pfizer tot shots to start Oct 12

 

Phuket community
Armed school-invasion copycat arrested

@JohnC, it is a combination of things. Mental disorder due to a life long overdoses of led, pesticid...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

@reality check. Fact is that expats overcome discriminating barriers in setting up business, offer b...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

Phuket can prepares itself for many 'holiday-russians' that will ask for political asylum du...(Read More)

Armed school-invasion copycat arrested

What is so wrong with local males and their very fragile egos. Is it just low IQ mixed with alcohol ...(Read More)

School safety, drugs, guns in scope at Phuket top-level meeting

Thailand has the biggest amount of gun violence in SE Asia. It is far too easy for youths and others...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

So Thailand just ignores the sanctions against Russians travelling anywhere and welcomes them with o...(Read More)

Marine park chiefs told to get ready for high season

I can see them rubbing their hands together counting the kickbacks already. Every diving tour headin...(Read More)

Phuket thief steals B270k in jewellery, arrested at shooting range

His friend? From my experiences with locals they only try making friends with people who are better ...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

Pascale, in case you haven't noticed ex-pats seen to focus on the negative like their home count...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

For the everything-believers: ....The sky is green, and the grass is blue..... This article is j...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 