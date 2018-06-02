FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Cops chasing tails in hunt for Yingluck

BANGKOK: Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said on Thursday (May 31) that it would be harder to track fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra if she has obtained a UK visa, as reported by the media.

Saturday 2 June 2018, 11:18AM

Police complain that it will be more difficult to find and extradite Yingluck if she actually has been given a 10-year visa to the UK – although they haven’t even confirmed that. Photo: Ing Shinawatra / Facebok via Bangkok Post

Gen Srivara was responding to Thai media reports quoting an article by the BBC that claimed Yingluck has been granted a 10-year UK visa.

However he stressed that the Royal Thai Police (RTP) has yet to receive any official conformation of the reports.

He said the RTP’s foreign affairs division has been assigned to send a formal letter of inquiry to the British embassy in Thailand on the matter.

As for some photos that surfaced recently showing Yingluck allegedly in the US with her elder brother Thaksin, another fugitive former premier who was ousted from power, the police are still trying to verify the date on which the pictures were taken, he said.

If they are proven to be recent the police will move to determine which of her several passports she used to travel to the US, he added.

The RTP has been working closely with the Interpol to track down Yingluck, who fled the country in August 2017.

This occurred days if not not hours before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions’ ruled against her in a negligence of duty case relating to her government’s rice-pledging scheme, which incurred hundreds of billions of baht in losses.

She was later sentenced in absentia to five years behind bars.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks said she only learnt about the photos from media reports. They were reportedly snapped at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

After the BBC story broke, Ms Busadee said last Monday (May 28) that the ministry has no further information about that either.

BBC Thai, whose editor is based in London, reported that Yingluck has received a 10-year visa and will be allowed to stay in the UK for up to six months at a time. The editor cited “a source close to Yingluck”, whose name was withheld.

The media said she is now using a passport issued by a European country.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 03 June 2018 - 14:35:39 

Seems that the Dep Nat Police Chief is not aware of the international diplomatic rules
Only the thai Minister of Foreign Affairs ( or his stand in) can send a letter to British Government through Embassy
Democratic countries do as much possible have a minimum and at low level contact with thai army Junta
See last week article BP, USA Senator on photo with Pom Prawit, not a USA minister

