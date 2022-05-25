Cop suspended for stomping on teens

BANGKOK: A deputy crime suppression chief at Sam Phran station in Nakhon Pathom has been suspended pending an investigation after he and another policeman allegedly assaulted two handcuffed teenagers last month.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 25 May 2022

An image from a video posted online shows an officer stomping on the head of one of three teenagers who were handcuffed in Nakhon Pathom. Screenshot: Yak Dang Diew Jadhai Return Part 2 / Facebook

Pol Capt Chaiyapoj Khotsamrarn, deputy crime suppression chief at Sam Phran station, and Pol L/C Phanadorn Changkhian, were captured on CCTV kicking the two teens, stomping on their heads and beating them with a belt on April 30.

On Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Chomchawin Purathananon, commander of Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police, said a police internal probe has concluded its report into the incident and submitted it to senior officers, reported the Bangkok Post.

The probe found grounds to the allegations against the two policemen, who are also facing criminal complaints for the assault.

The provincial police have formed a panel to launch a serious disciplinary probe into Pol Capt Chaiyapoj and ordered that he be suspended pending the investigation and legal proceedings, Pol Maj Gen Chomchawin said.

The incident occurred in front of the Pruksa Ville 44 housing estate on Boromratchonnanee Rd in Sam Phran. It was circulated on social media last Friday and appeared on the popular Facebook page Yak Dang Diew Jadhai Return Part 2.

According to the accompanying post, the teenagers had ridden to seek help from the two Sam Phran officers claiming a rival group was chasing them with plans to attack.

The officers found one teen had a gun. One officer then stomped on the heads of the two young men.

They were later charged with illegal possession of a weapon. The officers’ actions drew a barrage of criticism after the video went viral.