Cop sacked, accused of framing, extorting Canadian

BANGKOK: A traffic policeman based at Bangkok’s Lumpini station has been dismissed from the force and faces “drastic action” for allegedly trying to extort a Canadian national by placing drugs in his possession.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 January 2018, 02:33PM

Tourist Police Bureau deputy commander Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan (left) and senior officers question the 25-year-old Canadian who accuses a Lumpini traffic policeman and his accomplice of trying to frame him with drugs and extort him. Photo: Tourist Police Bureau / Facebook
Tourist Police Bureau deputy commander Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan (left) and senior officers question the 25-year-old Canadian who accuses a Lumpini traffic policeman and his accomplice of trying to frame him with drugs and extort him. Photo: Tourist Police Bureau / Facebook

Maj Gen Mongkhol Warunno, chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 5, signed the order dismissing Snr Sgt Maj Cherdchai Phuchuaytuam yesterday (Jan 29).

Snr Sgt Maj Cherchai, 46, of Lumpini Police Station, and an alleged accomplice, Chakrit Teeluay, 37, were arrested at a room on the sixth floor of The Blue Apartment on Soi Sribampen in Thung Mahamek area, Sathon district, yesterday for extortion.

Arresting officers also seized 0.5 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), a Walther pistol and seven bullets found in their possession.

Urine tests showed positive for illicit drug use, according to Tourist Police Bureau deputy commander Surachet Hakphan, who led the operation.

Police initially pressed charges of illegal possession of a gun and carrying it in a public area and possession of an illicit drug.

The arrests were made after a 25-year-old Canadian man, a foreign language instructor, filed a complaint with Thung Mahamek police and Tourist Police on Sunday (Jan 28). He alleged the two suspects tried to wrongfully detain him and place illegal drugs on him at an apartment room around 10:30am on Sunday. Instead, he managed to flee.

According to the Tourist Police Bureau website, the Canadian had been lured to the room by a man on Facebook to have sex.

When the Canadian arrived and saw his Facebook “friend” and a companion, he quickly turned to leave. The man, who was later identified as Snr Sgt Maj Cherdchai, and his companion, identified as Chakkrit, had tried to detain him.

The Canadian managed to get away and later that day filed a complaint with Thung Mahamek police.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet said the accused officer would face “drastic action”.

Read original story here.

 

 
