Cooperative sees 2.3 tonnes of lychees hit Phuket

PHUKET: A cooperative initiative between Phuket and farmers in Phayao province saw 2.3 tonnes of Hong Huay lychees arrive on the island yesterday (May 18).

agricultureCOVID-19charity

By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 May 2022, 02:30PM

The produce arrived on a flight from Chiang Rai and was received by Prasertsak Na Nakorn, a representative from the Phuket Provincial Cooperative Office (PPCO). The freight flight had been supported without charge by Universal Air Cargo Solutions Co., Ltd. and the lychees were stored at a warehouse at Phuket Airport once delivered.

The cooperative initiative had been instigated by the PPCO and coordinated by the Department of Cooperative Extension and the Phayao Provincial Cooperative Office as farmers in Phayao province have been experiencing challenges selling their produce for the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic and have received very little support.

The PPCO worked with the Agricultural Cooperatives for Marketing Customers BAAC Phuket Co., Ltd., Phuket Agricultural Cooperatives and Muang Thalang Agricultural Cooperatives Ltd., and conducted a survey among local cooperative members and farmers groups which proved that demand for quality lychees in Phuket was high.

The Hong Huay lychees that were sent to Phuket are a product of members of the Mae Sook Lychee Farmers Group in Mae Chai District, Phayao. The fruit has a sweet and sour taste and is known by its famous slogan of “raised shoulders, erect chest, obtuse bottom, sweet, delicious”.

The PPCO and the agricultural cooperatives responsible for distribution of the lychees have stated they will expedite the process so consumers can access the fruits while they are still fresh.

It was proposed that the lychees will come in 3kg baskets costing B170 per basket, meaning the delivery yields 770 baskets with a total weight of 2,310kg and a total value of B130,900.