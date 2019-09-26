THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok

Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok

BANGKOK: A cloud of ultra-fine dust particles known as PM2.5 has returned to Bangkok due to cooler temperatures, with air quality indicators across the capital registering unhealthy levels of the harmful micro pollutant.

weatherhealth
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 September 2019, 09:38AM

A cloud of ultra-fine dust particles known as PM2.5 has returned to Bangkok due to cooler temperatures. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

A cloud of ultra-fine dust particles known as PM2.5 has returned to Bangkok due to cooler temperatures. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

According to the Pollution Control Department (PCD), the concentration of PM2.5 pollutants in Bang Phlat reached 53 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) yesterday – a exceeding the PCD’s safe threshold of 50 µg/m³.

Air quality indicators in other areas in Bangkok and parts of Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon also registered PM2.5 levels ranging between 40 µg/m³ on Charoen Nakhon Road in Khlong San district and 49 µg/m³ in Bang Sue district.

The PCD said PM2.5 levels are likely to increase in the next couple of days across the city, and warned residents about the health risks posed by the micro pollutant.

Officials said a high pressure system above China – which has lowered temperatures in the northern part of Thailand – s causing dust to accumulate as the air stagnates.

While Bangkok has not registered unhealthy levels of PM2.5 pollutants in the past several months, earlier in the year PM2.5 concentrations soared beyond unhealthy levels, prompting officials to adopt emergency measures – including spraying water from high-rise buildings.

Laguna Golf Phuket

A Palang Pracharath MP for Bangkok, Pada Vorakanon, on Wednesday urged the government to act before the situation turns critical.

“Why should we wait until that day comes – when masks and air filters become expensive because they are in such short supply that they're next to impossible to get?” she said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Transport Ministry preps ride-sharing bill
Investor focus moves to resort property: CBRE
Last man seen with Lunlabelle arrested
Murder conviction sees Nawat struck off as MP
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall
Phuket to be unaffected by Thomas Cook collapse, says local TAT chief
Indonesian forest fires putting 10 million children at risk: UN
Stunning blow for UK PM as court strikes down parliament suspension
Two tons of marine trash collected on Patong Beach in two hours
B71mn deal inked to solve landslides along Phuket runway road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Industrial-scale medical marijuana? Underpass bike crash? Politico death sentence! || September 24
Phuket Vegetarian Festival schedule of events announced
Pheu Thai MP convicted of murder
Two pilots killed in rainmaking plane crash

 

Phuket community
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

doesn't surprise me i see young children on motorbikes every day underage, no helmets and someti...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

The wise Judge Mr. Kurt have spoken. can nobody stop this negative thinking and everybody blaming su...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Parents, people living around, school authorities, local police, they all know of this ''...(Read More)

Phuket to be unaffected by Thomas Cook collapse, says local TAT chief

The President of Association of thai travel agents, doesn't know what he bla bla's. Very ins...(Read More)

Last man seen with Lunlabelle arrested

The coroner's estimation of time of death of this 'Pretty' will prove or the arrested m...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Here is a responsibility of the school principal as well. He/she should not allow these young child...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Talk to their parents later?? Talk to the parents now, and fine them heavenly for allowing their chi...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

As per usual, while this case involves a tragic death of a young woman...right and wrong are irrelev...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

What can you say? Solid statement as to the complete irresponsibility of Thai kids, Thai parents, an...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Fine each of the parent's 20.000 Baht.Charge the owner of the bike also 20.000 if you dare Mr. P...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
Thai Residential