Cool in the pool at Blue Tree swimming challenge

SWIMMING: There was plenty of fun in the pool for a group of Phuket youngsters last Saturday (Dec 17) as Blue Tree Phuket hosted its latest swimming challenge.

Swimming

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 December 2022, 01:30PM

The event, organised by the Blue Tree Aquatic Activities Department, saw the participating children navigate a series of challenging stations which they had to swim through successfully.

The onus of the day was very much on having fun but also to encourage young children to get in the water and develop their swimming skills.

All children who finished the assigned tasks received a T-shirt and a commemorative medal to take home and remember the occasion.

Fun is something Blue Tree Phuket takes seriously and that is behind many of the actvitivies on offer and events they stage. Whether it’s lounging by the Crystal Lagoon, taking advantage of a wide variety of exhilarating activities in or out the water, working out indoors or outdoors, indulging in delicious cuisine, enjoying local and international events and entertainment, or shopping and checking out the Lifestyle Village, Blue Tree offers up a little something for everyone.

The Blue Tree Lagoon is Phuket’s first-ever Crystal lagoon, boasting beautiful views and a huge variety of things to do. The sporting options are endless in the lagoon, and plenty of adrenaline-inducing activities set the pace for a fun-filled day, from cliff jumping, zipline, ninja warrior course, paddle boarding, wakeboarding, underwater scooter and water slides. The lagoon also has the longest Superfly in Thailand, which takes only 10 sec to launch you high into the air, and if you do have your eyes open, gives you even better views of the stunning lagoon.

However, it’s not only the stunning Crystal lagoon that boosts an array of sporting opportunities for children and adults. Blue Tree also offers a wide range of health and sports activities to get active and stay fit. A host of community-based sports facilities and activities that include a forest park, fit trails and outdoor gyms, mountain bike trails, a skate pump track, a purpose-built skate park, DoJo, kids camping, jungle adventures, a health and sports running club and so much more. For more information visit the Blue Tree Phuket Facebook page.

For more information on our swimming courses please contact Khun Chor, Aquatic Training Manager, on Tel: 091-865-9328.