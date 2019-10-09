Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cool Biles earns 15th world title as US take team gold

Cool Biles earns 15th world title as US take team gold

GYMNASTICS: US gymnastics queen Simone Biles insisted records were the last thing on her mind even after clinching a record-extending 15th world championship gold medal on Tuesday (Oct 8) as the Americans won the women's team title in Stuttgart.

AthleticsOlympics
By AFP

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 09:42AM

Simone Biles performs in Stuttgart during the team event on her way to winning her 21st world championship medal. Photo: AFP

Simone Biles performs in Stuttgart during the team event on her way to winning her 21st world championship medal. Photo: AFP

Biles, 22, collected her 21st medal at the championships to become the most decorated women's gymnast in history, taking her one clear of Russia's Svetlana Khorkina.

She also moved to within two medals of the all-time record held by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus, a men's gymnastics star in the 1990s.

"I never think of records - I just go out there and do what I came to do," said a delighted Biles.

It was her fourth team title in an event the Americans have dominated for the last eight years.

"Every year it feels better and better, just because we're adding to the legacy (that we have)," said Biles.

"It's just so surreal to come out here and end up on top."

The US women claimed gold with a tally of 172.330, well ahead of the Russians who took silver with 166.529, while bronze went to Italy on 164.796.

Biles played a key role in a commanding performance by the USA, earning the most points in three of the four disciplines - the vault, balance beam and floor.

She earned a loud cheer for landing the "Biles II" skill -=- a triple-twisting double back on the floor --= keeping her pre-championship promise to perform it in "every competition" in Stuttgart.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Her huge tally of 15.333 led a US clean sweep in the floor exercise alongside team-mates Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee, to hand the Americans gold.

"It's the best routine I've done this week so far, so it's really exciting," Biles said of her floor display.

Her team-mates Grace McCallum and Kara Eaker claimed team world gold for the second time after being part of the same unit as Biles in Doha last year.

Biles, who was again streets ahead of her rivals on the floor, said she wished there was more competition.

"Sometimes I wish there was somebody closer, but at the same time, I have to go up there and do what I came to do," she said.

"I still get nervous, no matter how far ahead I am."

She is expected to add more medals to her dazzling tally as the favourite in the women's all-around final on Thursday and this weekend's apparatus finals.

"Probably not," Biles replied when asked if she can do better in the all-around final.

"If I do the routine I did tonight, I'll be more than happy."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Teerasil doubts place in starting line-up
NBA chief backs 'free expression' after Hong Kong tweet furore
'We will miss Chanathip,' says Nishino
Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten again at Newcastle
Marquez seals sixth title in Buri Ram
'Lucky' Marquez aims to race after crash at Thailand MotoGP practice
Schmidt says Ireland 'got what they needed' with Russia win
Phuket kicks off new Faldo Series Thailand trilogy
Ferrari trapped in team orders turmoil after Russian ructions
'Grow and build' - All Blacks learn lessons from Canada thrashing
Salah saves Liverpool after incredible Salzburg comeback, Suarez downs Inter
Salazar makes brutal 40-year run from legend to disgrace
I'm not the new Bolt I am me, says 200m champion Lyles
Pochettino tells Spurs to stay together after Bayern humiliation
Scotland 'still in' Rugby World Cup says Townsend after Samoa success

 

Phuket community
Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese have no sense of danger when it comes to roads. Most are online & walk over roundabouts ...(Read More)

Drone spots 5 more dead elephants at Khao Yai waterfall

Bravo Thailand!!...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Which side on the road the Motorbike was driving? Thanks for NO answer!...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Not fake but outdated news ! Nothing to do with your stupid talk about"usual country cultural ...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

Thanks to some editor for showing his point of view when it comes to freedom of speech.Great censors...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Fake News? According International news agencies are drone images showing that not 6 but 11 eleph...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

Alcohol ban to mark the END of lent... Celebrating the end of fast with... a fast?...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese do not seem to realize that we drive on the left in Thailand...(Read More)

Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Patong

Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show