Convicted murderer kills again in public toilet

CHUMPHON: Police arrested a 26-year-old man yesterday (April 13) and charged him with murdering and robbing a 56-year-old woman in a toilet at a Tesco Lotus store in Muang district on Wednesday (April 11).

Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 April 2018, 12:03PM

Police show murder-robbery suspect Ronakorn Supamongkhonlert, 26, to the media in Chumphon province yesterday (April 13). Photo: Amnart Thongdee / Bangkok Post
Police show murder-robbery suspect Ronakorn Supamongkhonlert, 26, to the media in Chumphon province yesterday (April 13). Photo: Amnart Thongdee / Bangkok Post

Provincial Police Region 8 Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprem said Ronakorn Supamongkhonlert, a native of Ratchaburi province, stabbed Tasanee Chaisri to death with a fruit knife and made off with her gold necklace valued at more than B27,000.

The victim, the wife of a fishing trawler operator, was in the toilet for the disabled.

She was also wearing a gold bracelet also valued at more than B27,000, but he fled without stealing it when someone else came to the restroom in response to her cries for help, he said.

The suspect visited Chumphon to see his mother, and went to the store to rob anyone who appeared to have valuables he could steal and use to clear his gambling debts, Gen Sorasak said.

He said the suspect had previously served two years in jail for a murder committed when he was 16 years old.

Media reports said Ronakorn had shot dead a student friend.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
malczx7r | 14 April 2018 - 15:06:22

Scumbag, he needs the death sentence!

