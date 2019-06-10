Kata Rocks
Contractors ‘to blame for floods’

BANGKOK: Firebrand activist Srisuwan Janya is likely to lodge complaints with the police against several district chiefs, contractors hired to build dams and housing projects along the Lat Phrao Canal for causing floods on Friday.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 10 June 2019, 09:09AM

City officials inspect a huge amount of garbage in Klong Lat Phrao near the 11th Infantry Regiment in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district after it was swept down the canal during heavy rainfall last Friday. The work is part of City Hall’s attempts to ensure better water flow and prevent flooding. Photo: Apichit Jinawong / Bangkok Post

The activist’s move comes after a clogged Lat Phrao canal – a major natural flood drainage source for Bangkok – failed to prevent flooding after the heavy downpours.

The canal was unable to drain water for residents of Laksi, Bang Khen, Sai Mai and Huai Khwang districts.

“Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang blamed the flooding on a power outage at the Bang Sue water drainage tunnel and local residents for throwing rubbish into the canal.

However, “Governor Aswin did not speak a word against the contractors or residents of the Ban Mankhong housing estate as the cause of flooding,” said Mr Srisuwan, president of the Stop Global Warming Association and the secretary-general of the Association to Protect the Thai Constitution.

Mr Srisuwan said he had collected evidence from residents of Ban Mankhong, a low-income area located along the canal, and he was prepared to lodge complaints against district chiefs and contractors this week.

He accused all parties the contractors of violating the Public Cleanliness Act by throwing rubbish such as bricks, sand, and waste into the canal. He added the district directors should also be held liable as they allowed the contractors to carry out such activities.

Meanwhile, Jakkraphan Phewngam, a deputy Bangkok Governor, said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had not heard of complaints indicating the contractors were throwing debris into the canal. He has asked the district chiefs to investigate.

 

