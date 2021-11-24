BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Contestant accused of flag abuse

Contestant accused of flag abuse

BANGKOK: Police action has been sought against Miss Universe Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis for standing on what looks like a Thai flag in a picture featured on the pageant organiser’s website.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 November 2021, 09:37AM

A picture of Miss Universe Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis standing on what appears to be a Thai flag. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

A picture of Miss Universe Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis standing on what appears to be a Thai flag. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand

The action was filed with Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), via the bureau’s office by Sonthiya Sawasdee, a former adviser to the House committee on law, justice and human rights on Tuesday (Nov 23), reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Sonthiya accused Anchilee of breaching the 1979 Flag Act and the PM’s Office announcement banning the use of national flags for commercial purposes.

The picture, which depicts the beauty queen striking a pose on painted stripes resembling the colours of the national flag, was released online in a promotional campaign before Anchilee competes in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel on Dec 12.

Mr Sonthiya said he wanted the MPB to investigate the alleged abuse of the flag so as not to set a bad example for young people, as Anchilee has a large following on social media.

CBRE Phuket

He said the reigning Miss Universe Thailand may be unaware that standing on a national flag is deemed inappropriate. He was curious to know if the pageant had secured prior permission from the PM’s Office in using the image of the flag for the picture.

He insisted he would not be seeking any jail terms, but was merely taking measures to protect the prestige of the national flag.

Meanwhile, Decha Kittiwitthayanan, head of the Thanai Klai Took lawyers’ network, said offences against the national flag carry a maximum jail term of two years, a fine of up to B40,000 or both. However, he did not think Anchilee would be held criminally accountable as she does not appear to have any ill intentions.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 24 November 2021 - 10:31:50 

Another clueless high up official who should be put out to pasture before he can do any more harm to the country. There must be an 'inactive post' in outback Nakorn Nowhere to hide this joke of a man.

Fascinated | 24 November 2021 - 09:48:19 

Rather that being happy for her success these dinosaur blowhards just want to demonstrate their toadyism. Does he really think those at the top will give him big face for bullying a woman? Hang on- in the current situation unfortunately they probably will. Its people like him and his cronies who  set the bad examples to young people with their arrogance and cronyism, not a young lady.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases jump to triple digits, Illegal cough medicine factory in Phuket || November 24
Power outage to affect Cape Yamu
Surin Islands sea gypsy community placed under lockdown
Counterfeit cough medicine factory raided in Phuket
Mobile merger seen as ‘perilous’
Ditch your Moderna order, get Pfizer from state: Anutin
Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask fines, Street racing crackdown, Group goes after Amnesty International || November 23
Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds
Minister: Europe willing to donate vaccines to Thailand
Another Phuket bridge jump prevented
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
China’s no bully, Xi tells Asean bloc
CCSA highlights major flaw in some hotel reservations
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths

The rise was foreseen. No Thai get tested at Sarassin bridge and has to go 1 night in quarantine li...(Read More)

Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths

No official report on 11 schools closed, also several Bangal establishments, for two weeks- almost a...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Say - does this rule apply to f.i. an apartment complex. where all units are privately owned / held...(Read More)

Contestant accused of flag abuse

Another clueless high up official who should be put out to pasture before he can do any more harm to...(Read More)

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds

Youths plus motorbikes plus alcohol equals no brains and guarantees sheer stupidity. Many more aroun...(Read More)

Another Phuket bridge jump prevented

It astounds me that so many locals think jumping off Sarasin bridge is their best way to end it all ...(Read More)

Contestant accused of flag abuse

Rather that being happy for her success these dinosaur blowhards just want to demonstrate their toad...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

What scares me most is that she said that foreigners(!) will be charged for not wearing masks. What ...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

What about the mustache mask worn just under the nose ? Gawd dammit either wear it properly or take ...(Read More)

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds

A shame they missed Kamala- may have something to do with which shop the BiB hang around in. Maid st...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 