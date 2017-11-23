PHUKET: Contest Yachts, an iconic leader in custom-built sailing yachts, will launch its brand in Asia in Phuket on Dec 7, one day before the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR).

The launch is part of the brand’s international expansion plans in Asia and timed to coincide with the KRSR, Asia’s most exclusive superyacht rendezvous, and the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

Owned and operated by Holland’s Conijn family for over three generations, Contest Yachts shines in the sailing world with its distinguished history of combining traditional craftsmanship with ultra-modern technologies and innovative solutions.

“We are delighted to launch our brand in Asia in close cooperation with our partner Northrop & Johnson Asia. The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous, combined with Phuket’s future yachting growth potential, provides an excellent opportunity to showcase Contest Yachts to the right audience,” said Arjen Conijn, CEO of Contest Yachts.

“We look forward to bringing our specialised brand of high-end European sailboats to the region, as the timing and event platform of the KRSR is a perfect fit,” he added.

Contest Yachts has always built and fitted yachts to the highest of standards in close cooperation with the exterior design team of Judel / Vrolijk & co and interior designers of Wetzels Brown Partners. Every Contest yacht offers inspiring modern designs and detailing with an exacting attention to detail to appeal to Asia’s sailing elite.

Richard Pope, CEO of Infinite Luxury and Kata Rocks, notes that the announcement comes as the yachting scene in Asia is growing year on year.

“We are thrilled that such a well-established brand like Contest Yachts chose the ultra-modern Kata Rocks to pave their way in Asia,” he said.