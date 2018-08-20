THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Consumer Protection pull ‘pla ra’ off Phuket shelves after rat carcass found

PHUKET: The Phuket Consumer Protection Office today ordered all bags of fermented fish, ‘pla ra’ in Thai, be removed from the shelves of all stores of a well-known local supermarket after one customer found a rat carcass inside one of the bags.

animals
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 August 2018, 05:51PM

Head of the Phuket Consumer Protection Office, Somnuk Harem, and other officials carry out their inspection of the well-known local supermarket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Head of the Phuket Consumer Protection Office, Somnuk Harem, and other officials carry out their inspection of the well-known local supermarket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

All bags of ’pla ra’ have been removed from the shelves of all the supermarket’s outlets across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

All bags of ’pla ra’ have been removed from the shelves of all the supermarket’s outlets across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Head of the Phuket Consumer Protection Office, Somnuk Harem, and other officials carry out there inspection of the well-known local supermarket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Head of the Phuket Consumer Protection Office, Somnuk Harem, and other officials carry out there inspection of the well-known local supermarket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Head of the Phuket Consumer Protection Office, Somnuk Harem, today (Aug 20) visited the main branch of the well-known supermarket following photos of the rat carcass in a bag of pla ra circulated on social media.

Mr Somnuk, who declined to name the store in question, together with other officials inspected 26 bags of pla ra and told the supermarket manager to take all bags of the traditional northeastern Thai seasoning off of the selves in all of the supermarket’s outlets.

“The supermarket manager told us that all their fermented fish is ordered from one supplier every week from the north of Thailand. When the product arrives in Phuket it is already bagged. However, the shop’s staff have to weigh the bags and put on price labels.

“The item is then placed on the shelves for sale,” Mr Somnuk explained.

QSI International School Phuket

“The supermarket manager said they didn’t know who produced the product, but said they had never had problems with the item in the past,” he added.

On September 30 last year, Super Cheap discontinued their orders of pla ra from their supplier after officials confirmed that the suspect meat in a customer’s order was snake, not fish, as ordered.

“We learned from Super Cheap management that the reptile was mixed with pla ra during the packaging process at a factory in Pathum Thani (outside Bangkok),” Panida Mevichear of the Phuket Consumer Protection Office told The Phuket News on Sept 30.” (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BigA | 22 August 2018 - 07:21:49 

Wounder how much they have to pay to stay in business??

Nasa12 | 21 August 2018 - 17:35:07 

And this is in the super cheap to. And still the super cheap don’t now where they  received the food from hmmm. Only take a smell inside every super cheap shops and you'll get stomach sick, Have not been to one of these stores that are clean mud and animals everywhere.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!
Legal battle for Phuket elephant ‘Yo’, ’Namphet’ continues
Injured sea turtle found washed up on Phuket beach
Phuket Fisheries Dept still await croc’s DNA results
Phuket whale shark fishing boats probed for human trafficking
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches
Phuket surf rescues continue, loved dog latest victim at Nai Harn
Shih Tzu sidekick aided couple’s crime spree
Phuket camp ordered to stop using baby elephant as tourist-cash bait
300 endangered turtles found dead off Mexico beach
Search after ‘illegal’ boat runs aground in croc-infested waters
Dusit Zoo closing date moved to Sept 30

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 