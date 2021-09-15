The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Construction worker in Patong killed, drowned after pinned under fallen storm drain section

Construction worker in Patong killed, drowned after pinned under fallen storm drain section

PHUKET: A 40-year-old construction worker was killed after a concrete storm drain section fell and trapped him under water at the site of a flood protection project on Phra Metta Rd near Patong Hospital yesterday (Sept 14).

patongaccidentsdeathconstructionweather
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 September 2021, 11:41AM

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections of storm drain that fell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections of storm drain that fell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections of storm drain that fell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections of storm drain that fell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The crane as it lifts one of the sections of storm drain. Photo: PR Phuket

The crane as it lifts one of the sections of storm drain. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections of storm drain that fell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections of storm drain that fell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections of storm drain that fell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections of storm drain that fell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A woman looks on as the rescue effort continues. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A woman looks on as the rescue effort continues. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee was soon at the scene. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee was soon at the scene. Photo: PR Phuket

The project site is beside Phra Metta Rd. Photo: PR Phuket

The project site is beside Phra Metta Rd. Photo: PR Phuket

An ambulance waits to take Mr Mahana’s body to Patong Hospital. Photo: PR Phuket

An ambulance waits to take Mr Mahana’s body to Patong Hospital. Photo: PR Phuket

The section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed to traffic. Photo: Patong Police

The section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed to traffic. Photo: Patong Police

The section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed to traffic. Photo: Patong Police

The section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed to traffic. Photo: Patong Police

The section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed to traffic. Photo: Patong Police

The section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed to traffic. Photo: Patong Police

The section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed to traffic. Photo: Patong Police

The section of Phra Metta Rd has been closed to traffic. Photo: Patong Police

« »

Rescue workers from Kusoldharm Patong station and Patong Police were called to the scene at about 3pm.

Also soon to arrive at the scene were Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi and officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). 

The man, so far named by officials as Mr Mahana, age given as 35-40 years old, was working in the excavated area below storm drain when two sections “fell”, officials reported.

No explanation was given as to why Mr Mahana was working in the danger area or what support was in place to prevent the sections of storm drain from “falling”.

Mr Mahana was trapped under one of the sections, He was pinned under water that was some 1.2 metres deep.

Fellow workers rushed to help him, but were able to lift the storm drain section enough to free him.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

It took about an hour for a crane to be safely positioned in order to lift the fallen storm drain section and recover Mr Mahana’s body, officials reported.

Mr Mahana was working on a project under the control of the Public Works and Town Planning and Country Planning Department (DPT). The project is to install large storm drains to prevent flooding in the central area of Patong. The project contract is for 120 days, from July 25 to Nov 21.

The traffic division of Patong Police have closed the section of Phra Metta Rd where the accident happened for fear that more ground may give way at the site.

Drivers can make a U-turn in front of Patong Hospital and the Porn Karnfaifa shop.

Patong Municipality and Patong Police had placed barriers and signs at the site to warn motorists that the section of road is closed.

Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd has now been designated a two-way road from the Sai Namyen Intersection to the Jungceylon shopping mall.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out
Governor unveils new COVID plan, assures no hospital bed shortage
Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued
Government plan to entice rich expats
Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand considers new reopening plan, Phuket Covid Update |:| September 14
Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says
Patong bars defy national order, open as ’restaurants’
Search for missing expat Phi Phi resort GM continues
Water supply outage to affect Chalong, Karon
Aunjai clinic to cater for ATK positive tests
Drive to vaccinate pregnant women
Deputy PM Jurin: Jewellery, gem fest to bring Phuket B100mn
Migrant workers to return, but at a cost
Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%

70% of the population is not INOCULATED with 2 injections and most of those who are were done so wi...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Rich people do not want to live in developing nations unless they are operating.. er, grey area busi...(Read More)

Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued

16 days after a lot of infection was discovered in this area, they shut down. The same in a large h...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Many funny Government thoughts. Showing exactly that they not understand 'rich Expats'. Thes...(Read More)

Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued

that sentence doesn't make sense. That announcement came nearly a week after mass testing at th...(Read More)

Migrant workers to return, but at a cost

CCSA is concerned. Wow! They are disheartened with behavior people? Huh? Is that a deviating try ? W...(Read More)

Patong bars defy national order, open as ’restaurants’

The rules are being made by the men with influence and money. They couldn't care less about the ...(Read More)

Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued

So, the lock down comes 2 weeks to late. Congratulations Officialdom with her very late taking neede...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

The interesting item here is "ownership of land". Does this not breach a fundamental princ...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

That's a fine slap in the face to us expats who have lived here a long time and invested big mon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
EPL predictions
Thai Residential

 