PHUKET: A construction worker was pulled from the water after an alleged suicide attempt from a bridge in the north of the island this afternoon (May 28).

suicidemarinepoliceThe Phuket News

Monday 28 May 2018, 05:49PM

Finacial worries are believed to be behind Mr Suthat's attempted suicide. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Financial issues are believed to be the reason behind the suicide attempt.

Lt Col Akarapol Sivila of the Tha Chatchai police received a call from a local fisherman on a longtail boat who stated he had pulled a man from the water under Sarasin Bridge.

People in the vicinity along with members of a rescue team were standing by and assisted bringing the man to shore.

Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Prawit Suttiruangarun told The Phuket News, “The man was Suthat Jitromsri, 47, and he had a white telephone charger wrapped around both his wrists. He was taken to Thalang Hospital where he is conscious but has declined to talk.

“A white Toyota Triton pickup was found parked on the bridge but it still had its engine running. Officers checked inside the vehicle and found Mr Suthat’s ID card. He lives in Rassada.

“Officers have since taken the pickup to Thalang Hospital,” he explained.

“Mr Suthat’s relative explained that he lived with his wife and three children and worked in the construction industry.

“According to the relative Mr Suthat said yesterday (May 27) that he had financial problems regarding his work, and we believe this is what caused him to jump from the bridge today,” Col Prawit added.

The Phuket News notes that there is a “One Stop Crisis Centre” at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress. Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.