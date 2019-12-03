THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Construction equipment warehouse goes up in flames

PHUKET: Fire investigators have yet to determine what started a fire at a construction equipment warehouse located near the Tesco Lotus Extra store on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu late yesterday afternoon (Dec 2).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 3 December 2019, 09:59AM

Firefighters took about one hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: Kathu Police

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:30pm, reported Lt Col Nopparut Sukkri of the Kathu Police.

“There were no injuries from the fire,” Lt Col Nopparut confirmed.

A team of firefighters arrived and took one hour to douse the blaze, befire it spread to another building located metres away.

“The fire was safely out by 6:45pm,” Lt Col Nopparut said.

“The cause of the fire and cost of the damage have yet to be investigated,” he added.

The warehouse, measuring five metres by 10m, was a wooden-frame structure clad with corrugated tin sheets. The structure was used to house a variety of construction equipment, Lt Col Nopparut explained.

