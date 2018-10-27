PHUKET: A construction crane driver was found hanged in his rented room in Kamala last night (Oct 26) in what police have deemed a suicide after the man’s wife had left him, taking their baby with her.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 27 October 2018, 12:06PM

Police and rescue workers at the scene last night (Oct 26). Photo: Kamala Police

Lt Col Somnuk Keawdum of the Kamala Police was called to the scene, a rented room on the second floor of a building in Moo 5 Kamala, at 10:05pm.

Police arrived with a team of Kamala rescue workers and were told by friends of the deceased, Jakkapat Meekrun, 38, from Phetchabun, that they had climbed up outside the building to look through a window and had seen their friend Mr Jakkapat hanged by a black rope inside the room.

The rescue workers climbed up and looked through the window and confirmed the report, before breaking open the door to enter the room.

Inside the room was Mr Jakkapat hanged by a black rope tied to a breeze block with holes for ventilation near the entrance to the room.

Police reported that they found no wounds on Mr Jakkapat’s body to indicate a struggle, and no signs of a struggle inside the room.

Police estimated the Mr Jakkapat died about three hours before they arrived.

Mr Jakkapat’s body was taken to Patong Hospital.

The owner of the rented-room building told police that Mr Jakkapat lived in the room with his wife and their baby for about eight months.

The wife moved out about three days ago, the owner said.

Somchai Mutjaron, a friend of Mr Jakkapat, told officers that Mr Jakkapat was a crane driver for construction company that was building a hotel in Moo 3 Kamala.

Mr Jakkapat lived in the room with his wife, who was from Cambodia, he said.

Mr Jakkapat told him yesterday that he was going to send his wife “back home”, Mr Somchai explained.

At 7pm Mr Jakkapat called Mr Somchai and told him that his wife had left him.

At 9pm, friends called Mr Jakkapat, but he did not answer the phone. Concerned, the friends came to his room, but the door was locked and no one answered their shouts through the door – and so they climbed up the outside of the buildnig to look inside the room, Mr Somchai said.

After seeing their friend hanged by the rope, they called the village chief, who called the police, he added.

Police have deemed Mr Jakkapat’s death a suicide due to emotional distress.