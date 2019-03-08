THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Constitutional Court disbands Thai Raksa Chart party for princess nomination

BANGKOK: The Constitutional Court has unanimously ordered the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart party for nominating Princess Ubolratana as its prime ministerial candidate, citing customary law.

Friday 8 March 2019, 08:54AM

Executives of the Thai Raksa Chart party enter the Constitutional Court to hear the ruling on the party’s fate on Thursday (Mar 7). Photo: Bangkok Post

Executives of the Thai Raksa Chart party enter the Constitutional Court to hear the ruling on the party’s fate on Thursday (Mar 7). Photo: Bangkok Post

Graphic: Bangkok Post

Graphic: Bangkok Post

As a result of the party dissolution, the court decided 6-3 to ban TRC’s 14 executives as of Feb 8 from running in elections for 10 years.

It also unanimously banned TRC’s executives from setting up parties or becoming executives of other parties for 10 years.

The EC earlier decided the party had violated the election law by committing an act which may be deemed hostile to the monarchy when it nominated Princess Ubolratana, the elder sister of His Majesty the King, as its prime ministerial candidate. The EC acted by the constitution which requires it to ask the court for the disbandment after it found the party had broken the election law.

The court said almost all constitutions stipulated the king and the royal family of the ranks of mom chao or higher must be politically neutral. “Entering politics undermines that position, which could lead to the end of the institution,” it said.

TRC’s action could undermine the institution because the princess is the eldest child of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and a sister of His Majesty the King. “By bringing her to politics for its advantage, the party ignores a fundamental value of the rule of constitutional monarchy and puts the institution at risk. Its action is deemed hostile to the rule of constitutional monarchy,” a judge said.

Although TRC has the right and freedom to do so, their action must not have an adverse effect or undermine the rule of constitutional monarchy or compromise the political neutrality of the monarchy,” the court said.

The ruling, which is final and binding, was delivered at the court on Chaeng Wattana Road in Bangkok on Thursday afternoon amid 1,000-strong security in a 500m radius. 

The princess, who is in Berlin for the ITB2019 travel trade show, posted on Instagram before the ruling: “Today, I would go ahead and continue to work for Thailand.”

TRC leader Lt Preechapol Pongpanich said after the ruling he and other party executives were “deeply saddened”.

No matter what status we’re in, we’ll do something good for the country,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

The EC submitted the case to dissolve TRC to the court on Feb 13 after TRC nominated the princess on Feb 8.

Earlier, some non-executive TRC MP candidates asked the court to take into consideration their right to run in the upcoming election since a party dissolution ruling deprives them of the right to run even though they had nothing to do with the decision.

A high-ranking EC official earlier said if the party was disbanded, the candidacy of all of its 282 MP candidates would be automatically invalidated in the March 24 election. Any votes they may get on that day will be treated as bad ballots.

Thammasat University vice-rector Prinya Thaewanarumitkul said on Wednesday a TRC dissolution was unlikely to change the political landscape since people who would vote for anti-regime TRC were unlikely to turn to support a pro-regime party and many made voting decisions based on who they wanted to see as prime minister.

TRC, an offshoot of the Pheu Thai party, announced on Feb 8 – the deadline for the submission of prime ministerial candidates to the EC, Princess Ubolratana as its only prime ministerial candidate.

But at around 10pm the same day, His Majesty the King issued an announcement saying the nomination was highly inappropriate and close members of the royal family are above politics by tradition and must be politically neutral.

Princess Ubolratana resigned from the royal family after she married an American. She had lived in the United States before returning to Thailand in 2001 after they divorced.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electoral Commission branded biased failure in independent review
Future Forward Party sues media outlet for defamation
Early voting brings extra alcohol ban
Govt bids to recycle all plastics by 2030
Future Forward candidate arrested over Phuket fraud lawsuit
Phuket Opinion: Last orders, please
Phuket local elections heading our way
Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law
Election Commission issues defamation warning
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Princess withdraws nomination! Boy dies after Phuket rooftop fall! B2,000 fine after motorbike death? || Feb. 11
Refugee footballer freed after Bahrain drops extradition
Final Phuket candidates register for election
HM: Princess Ubolratana ‘may not take political position’
Princess to run for Prime Minister in election shocker
Araibi in jail until August

 

Phuket community
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery

Seems the Thai Immigration dept undergoes a big clean-up. This is not a big joke. Time the RTP fol...(Read More)

Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground

Was all this stuff at Patong Beach Road not already done a few years ago?...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Such No-Yes-No-Yes OK constructions are always good for later early retirement of officials, or a ni...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

So although there were "breaches of the building permit" the door is wide open for some ne...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

Crap judgement Ben- why should the (in your words)- wannabe lifeguard put his life in jeapordy for a...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

As this is the second time this place has pushed the boundaries (literally) it should be demolished....(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Didn't notice or more likely turned a blind eye, heck if they made an effort putting CCTV at kno...(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Well, environment is a important issue these days. Perhaps the Mayors of beach towns should employ m...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

Before December 2004, who knew about what disaster a Tsunami is? It was behind imagination that FIRS...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice

So.. Interpol.. a good way to catch foreign criminals... but not rich cop killing Thai's? I mea...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
QSI Food Competition 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 