Constitution Day brings another long weekend

PHUKET: The Constitution Day public holiday is to be observed on Monday (Dec 12), bringing another long weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.



By The Phuket News

Friday 9 December 2022, 10:05AM

Image: PRD

Constitution Day itself will be observed tomorrow (Dec 10). The day is recognised annually to commemorate Thailand’s transition from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy in 1932. With Dec 10 this year falling on a Saturday, the public holiday will be observed on Monday.

The transition from absolute monarchy to constitutional democracy began when King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) agreed to a codified constitution to resolve the bloodless coup of 1932.

The king signed a temporary charter on June 27, 1932 at 17:00, which began by announcing that “the highest power in the land belongs to all people”.

However, since 1932, Thailand has had 21 Constitutions brought into effect – an average of one roughly every four years.

Many of the redrafted versions of the nation charter – from which the authority to implement all other laws is based, have been adopted following military coups, including the current administration, which introduced its version on April 6, 2017. (See current Constitution here.)

Most government offices on the island will be closed on Monday, including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.