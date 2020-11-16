Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Consistency pays as Joan Mir wins first MotoGP world championship

Consistency pays as Joan Mir wins first MotoGP world championship

MOTOGP: Suzuki’s Joan Mir won the MotoGP world title yesterday (Nov 15) a week after finally securing his maiden Grand Prix triumph at the same Valencia circuit.

Moto-GP
By AFP

Monday 16 November 2020, 08:10AM

Suzuki’s Joan Mir is the new MotoGP world champion. Photo: AFP.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir is the new MotoGP world champion. Photo: AFP.

The 23-year-old from Mallorca inherited the crown left vacant by the injured six-time champion Marc Marquez when finishing seventh in the Valencia Grand Prix won by Italy’s Franco Morbidelli.

The ecstatic new champion better known for diligence and perseverance, was able to make a rare celebration.

Pulling wheelies and screeching his smoking tyres in front of the paddock, there were no fans but his family where there to celebrate too.

“I’ve been fighting for this all my life, I can neither laugh nor cry but I’m flooded with emotions,” said Mir.

This was the first MotoGP title won by a Suzuki rider since 2000.

As this often chaotic and memorable season entered its end game Mir’s guts and endurance saw him emerge as a worthy champion.

Mir’s championship has been a model of consistency with three second places and three thirds before a single win from 13 races.

Born in Palma, he first rode a motorcycle at a nearby track aged six, under the watchful eye of his father.

Many years later the early promise delivered a world title.

“It really hasn’t sunk in,” said Mir at the finish line. “It’s a wonderful moment and I’m so happy.”

After a season of solid consistency, Mir held a 37-point lead meaning he only needed to finish on the podium in the penultimate race to secure the title, while fourth would have been enough if neither Alex Rins nor Fabio Quartararo won.

CMI - Thailand

Frenchman Quartararo ruined any chance he had of prolonging the title race with a fall that put him out of the race.

The 21-year-old had often looked the most likely inheritor to Marquez.

But the Yamaha-SRT rider championship was already in a serious wobble when he hit the deck on the first lap of last weekend’s race and his luck did not improve yesterday.

Morbidelli won the penultimate race of the season, leading from pole until the very last lap when he came under intense pressure from Australian Jack Miller.

“I just came up short,” said the Australian. “There was quite a bit of tailwind that just stopped me getting the win but we’re happy to back on the box (podium) though.”

Morbidelli and Miller played cat-and-mouse overtaking each other several times over the final tight corners.

Earlier yesterday Spain’s Jorge Martin stole in at the death to win the Moto2 race, overtaking his compatriot Hector Garzo and Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi just ahead of the finish line.

This marked a second win of the season for Martin, who was Moto3 champion in 2018.

The title itself will go down to the wire in Portugal next week with championship leader Enea Bastianini of Italy on 194pts after his sixth place in Valencia leading British rider Sam Lowes by 14 points.

In the lower ranks starting 13th on the grid Italy’s Tony Arbolino won the Moto3 GP to climb third in the standings with 159 pts.

Spain’s Albert Arenas was fourth on the day and leads the championship on 170pts ahead of Japanese rider Ai Ogura of Honda 162.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tearful Johnson captures Masters for second major title
Hamilton equals Schumacher title record in Turkey domination
Stroll on shock pole in terrific Turkey
Argentina stun All Blacks for first ever win over New Zealand
Countdown on for the 2nd annual Phuket Yacht Club ‘Jai-Dee’ Regatta
Tokyo Olympic Games broadcast bonanza confirmed
Johnson, Thomas, Smith and Ancer share Masters lead
Scotland qualify for Euro finals to end long wait
Excitement grows as 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon Fast Approaches
Vagabonds offer complimentary rugby clinic for kids
Rugby shake-up goes on with new Autumn Nations Cup
Patong Penguins pip Thalang Cows in season showdown
Vietnamese Grand Prix axed as F1’s 2021 calender takes shape
‘Eerie’ Masters readies for sound of silence
City, Liverpool share spoils, Kane joins 150 club, Arsenal thrashed

 

Phuket community
Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Are employers paying for these repeating 'economy boosting' holidays? Money for it has to co...(Read More)

‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

Increase fines tenfold and seize vehicles until they are paid. Inconvenient for the cops at first bu...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

@ Pascal, as you wrote; The hotel went to far far with 'legal'(?) actions. When a thai hotel...(Read More)

Ambassadors arrive for Phuket test trip

What does the govt hope to gain by showing these ambassadors a Phuket that is not functioning. Rest...(Read More)

‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

{We have succeeded in tackling the problem of people smoking in public places, air-conditioned resta...(Read More)

Ambassadors arrive for Phuket test trip

Did the Ambassadors' Phuket trip made sense as Thailand keeps her borders almost completely clos...(Read More)

‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

The fines in thailand for motoing offenses are just are joke and enforcement of the rules is an even...(Read More)

Quarantine debate next week

@Dek, great suggestion! For this year I only will ask Santa just 2 things. Increasing incinerator c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the floodgates

Very sad to hear ThorFinger ! I hope the economy will survive without further investments from you. ...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

The so called 'one-sided' warning from TripAdvisor is clear: 'Hotels should not mess aro...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
AVC Engineering
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
K9 Point

 