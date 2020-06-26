Oak Maedow Phuket
Confused under kratom, Chalong home intruder arrested

PHUKET: A man has been arrested for wandering into a woman’s home in Chalong, apparently under the influence of kratom juice, at about midnight Wednesday night in the belief that his girlfriend lived on the second floor of the single-level home.

crimedrugspolice
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Friday 26 June 2020, 05:03PM

When police arrived the man was waiting patiently outside the home. Photos: Nana Pithchayatida

When police arrived the man was waiting patiently outside the home. Photos: Nana Pithchayatida

Lt Col Kanan Somrak of the Chalong Police Station explained that police were called to the home, in Soi Naya, after being informed of an intruder alert through the 191 police hotline. 

Police arrived at the home and found the man, who Lt Col Kanan declined to identify, sitting outside waiting patiently.

“Officers searched the man and found he had two bottles of kratom juice,” Lt Col Kanan said.

The man was placed in handcuffs and brought back to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug. 

“Now, he is still at the police station,” Lt Col Kanan said today (June 26).

Nana Pithchayatida said she was home alone when the man walked into the house.

Ms Nana explained that she lives at the house with her sister, who had yet to return home that night.

While walking through the house she noticed an odd shadow in another room. She went to see what it was and found the man standing there.

Frightened, Ms Nana asked the man what he was doing there, and he replied that he was there to see his girlfriend “June”.

The man said “June” lived on the second floor.

“But my house has only one floor,” Ms Nana said she told him.

The man lingered a while longer before walking out to the front of the house to sit on a motorbike parked there.

Ms Nana took the opportunity to close and lock the door, and call the police.

The police arrived, and this time the man said that Ms Nana was his girlfriend “June”. Ms Nana confirmed she was not, and pointed out that she had never seen the man before.

Ms Nana thanked the police for coming to help, and urged all women home alone to take precautions to prevent any intruders coming into their homes.

“When you enter the house, check carefully, and lock the doors,” she said.

