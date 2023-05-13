333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots

Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots

BANGKOK: Concerns are being raised over whether around 300,000 advance voting ballots can be delivered for a vote count tomorrow (May 14) after Thailand Post said the envelopes containing these ballots are ’unreadable’ due to poor handwriting.

Saturday 13 May 2023, 09:30AM

CCTV images show officials sorting advance voting ballots before they are delivered to respective constituencies for storage pending a vote  count after Sunday’s general election. The  media is invited to observe the sorting operation at  the election coordination centre inside the Thailand Post head office in Laksi district of Bangkok. Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

CCTV images show officials sorting advance voting ballots before they are delivered to respective constituencies for storage pending a vote  count after Sunday’s general election. The  media is invited to observe the sorting operation at  the election coordination centre inside the Thailand Post head office in Laksi district of Bangkok. Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

The issue came to public attention after Phatthraporn Tan-ngam, a journalist at Thai PBS station, posted a video clip of her interview with Pongsatorn Wisetsuwan, deputy managing director of Thailand Post.

According to Mr Pongsatorn, the handwriting on some 300,000 envelopes containing cast ballots from advance voting is “unreadable” and must be examined by the Election Commission (EC) to determine where they should be delivered, rpeorts the Bangkok Post.

Written on the envelopes are the provinces, districts and constituencies and five-digit election codes for sorting and delivery. These details were written by election officials at the advance voting stations.

According to Mr Pongsatorn, Thailand Post is tasked with sorting and delivering more than 2 million advance voting ballots to 400 constituencies nationwide, and all should have been sorted yesterday. EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee yesterday downplayed concerns about the issue, saying he is not sure what the person meant by “unreadable”.

“These envelopes may be incomplete….. missing the province, district or election code. Sorting officials aren’t sure where to send them. It doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t readable," he said.

Laguna Phuket 2023

Mr Sawaeng said election officials are deployed around the clock to examine the envelopes, and they are tasked with reviewing the problematic envelopes. He insisted that all the advance voting ballots are en route to the destinations and noted that Thailand Post might have to clarify if there are as many as 300,000 problematic envelopes.

Meanwhile, Picharn Chaopattanawong, deputy leader of the Move Forward Party, on Friday lambasted the EC for keeping the public in the dark about the issue.

He called on the poll agency to address the issue urgently.

“The EC always says the problems can be fixed, but it should ask Thailand Post if they can sort these envelopes. The EC must address this issue now,” he said.

Mr Picharn said these ballots could determine the election result. If they cannot be counted, the EC must take responsibility. In total, 2,235,830 voters registered to cast advance votes. Of them, 2,216,951 voted outside their household constituencies, and the rest in their home constituencies.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 13 May 2023 - 09:43:34 

One can guess which parties these ballots will belong to. By hook or by crook the dinosaurs are going to pull every trick in the book to maintain the status quo.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death
Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’
Registrations for tourism businesses grow
PLTO riding clinic to provide traning, licenses to Phuket students
Phuket ready for national election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reaction to Phuket police’ call for public to report ‘people of color’, Russian man missing || May 12
Low season arrivals to Phuket forecast at 50% of pre-pandemic levels
Arson attacks strike 23 locations in Thailand’s far South
Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape
Tour guides fight back with proposal to party candidates
Brit arrested for punching Patong tuk-tuk driver in the face
National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket
‘Zero chance of a coup’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vicious beating in Patong brings charges, Motorbike taxi driver fined for threats || May 11
Thailand lures foreign filmmakers with ‘Amazing Workation’

 

Phuket community
Low season arrivals to Phuket forecast at 50% of pre-pandemic levels

it's because nobody wants to make holiday in new moscow. open your eyes. next high season will b...(Read More)

Phuket ready for national election

Very sensible to hold an election on Sunday, when poorer folks might have a day off. US Constituti...(Read More)

Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape

Not the first time, and will be not the last time such happens there. In past a warning sign was dow...(Read More)

‘Zero chance of a coup’

Yet another comment blocked Mr Ed? It was far less provocative than mr C and his chum venting below....(Read More)

Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots

One can guess which parties these ballots will belong to. By hook or by crook the dinosaurs are goin...(Read More)

Tour guides fight back with proposal to party candidates

Professional thai tour guides should 'fight back' with being more competitive, more foreign ...(Read More)

‘Zero chance of a coup’

Hahahahahahahahaha. The last time they said that the country is still stuck with the clown that want...(Read More)

National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket

The farce is crying because he doesn't have any mates to listen to his BS follow the broken reco...(Read More)

National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket

Which is the correct name since PN uses two different spellings in the same story. Punrak or Panrak...(Read More)

Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape

Som nom na. What were they doing in a place they had no reason to be or go to. To get to the water&#...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners

 