Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub

Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub

PHUKET: Concerted efforts are needed to expand Phuket’s capabilities to increase its yield in the tuna industry with a task force headed by the Phuket Fisheries Office to be set up to train local fishermen in tuna-fishing methods that comply with strict fishing laws.

economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 4 March 2022, 01:39PM

Strict laws and lack of local expertise is preventing Phuket’s fishing fleet from expanding the island’s role as a tuna hub within Asean, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong said. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Strict laws and lack of local expertise is preventing Phuket’s fishing fleet from expanding the island’s role as a tuna hub within Asean, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong said. Photo: The Phuket News / file

“In the past, the tuna-related industry of Phuket Province generated income in the billions of baht per year, but when strict fishing laws were imposed on boats, the number of tuna that came in started declining,” Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong explained at a meeting at the Phuket Agricultural and Cooperatives Office yesterday (Mar 3).

Tuna is one of seven industries targetted for development under Phuket’s ‘GEMMSST’ economic policy to broaden the island’s economic base to be less dependent on tourism.

‘GEMMSST’ encompasses the fields of Gastronomy, Education, Medical & Wellness, Marina Hub, Sports & Events, Smart City and Tuna and aims for Phuket to become “hubs” for those industries within the Asean region.

At the meeting yesterday, also attended by Watcharin Rattanachoo, Chief of the Phuket Fisheries Office, Vice Governor Pichet said that the Phuket provincial government had appointed a working group to drive the Phuket Strategic Development “to formulate a development plan to drive the development strategy of Phuket concrete in order to promote the province’s economy and increase economic value.”

“Due to the fact that Thailand does not have tuna fishing boats, foreign boats are proficient in this area and there are many relevant laws that have resulted in losing the opportunity to compete in the industry,” he said.

“We want to solve the problem of fishermen who still do not know about tuna or other details. and practice skills, especially from those who have knowledge or expertise,” he said.

“As for the second issue [regarding strict fishing laws that have inhibited the Phuket fishing fleet in catching tuna], there is an action to discuss an amendment to the law on the ships used so these fishing boats will be able to be used,” he said.

“All departments, both at the provincial and central [national] levels, must have a joint discussion to find a way to develop and drive the project in order to promote innovation in agricultural product processing and to promote Phuket as a centre for trading and exporting tuna in Asean,” he said.

Phuket community
Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Priorities. For the past week the international media has talked about nothing but Russia's desp...(Read More)

TAT looks to short-haul markets

The 2nd Covid test was scrapped from Mar 1st - but you’re right restrictions need to be removed co...(Read More)

Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket

Fantastic , good news story as a diver I appreciate the effort that went into keeping this man alive...(Read More)

Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

Thais have not changed one iota. I recall both my parents expression of amazement at the abundance ...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Cont'd due to lack of space. Nice that the reputed bung is out in the open but that raises quest...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Far greater to have a conspiracy than to admit people were either clowning around and an accident ha...(Read More)

Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

The PM is spineless. He has the backbone of a jellyfish.Caresmore about how to get his hands on more...(Read More)

National debt commission probes impact of informal loans in Phuket

They only remain 'informal loans' until you can't pay then you see the true nature of th...(Read More)

UWC Thailand petitions against slaughterhouse near school

Personally I consider the school and the attached sports academy to be one Phuket's better asset...(Read More)

Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

Yes Nasa12 - you are so right. After some 28 years here we have seen how the Thais have slowly chan...(Read More)

 

