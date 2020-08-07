Concerned over rising crime, Phuket police launch new campaign

PHUKET: Police in Phuket have launched a new campaign in the hope of stemming rising crime rates brought on by the current economic crisis.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 7 August 2020, 11:31AM

The campaign was launched at a mas assembly of hundreds of law-enforcement officers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The campaign was announced by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen at a mass assembly of law-enforcement officers at Phuket City Police Station yesterday afternoon (Aug 6).

Present at the assembly to receive their mandate for the campaign were 319 law-enforcement personnel from Region 8 Police, Phuket Provincial Police, Marine Police, Tourist Police, Phuket Immigration, Highway Police and personnel from the Royal Thai Army 41st Military Circle, which has soldiers based in Phuket, and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa.

Also joining the assembly were administration officials and volunteers.

The campaign will continue through to at least Aug 12, Maj Gen Teeraphol said.

“During the current situation, the incidence of crime is more likely, threatening both people’s safety and property. There has been an increase in the use of firearms to commit crimes, without any fear of the law. This affects the sense of stability and safety in the lives and property of the people,” he said.

The campaign is to focus on target groups, including cases involving firearms; weapons of war; drugs; assault against property, banks, gold shops and convenience stores; outstanding arrest warrants; sex crimes and any other crimes against life and body, Maj Gen Teeraphol said.

“Army personnel have been assigned to serve [the campaign] in unison [with police] throughout the country,” he added.