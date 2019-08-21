Kata Rocks
Computing and ICT students go from strength to strength at BISP

Computing and ICT students go from strength to strength at BISP

The 2018-2019 academic year has been another action-packed rollercoaster of innova­tive learning within the Com­puting & ICT department at British International School, Phuket – BISP.

Education
By BISP

Sunday 25 August 2019, 03:00PM

Using technology for good with 3D printed prosthetics. Photo: BISP

Using technology for good with 3D printed prosthetics. Photo: BISP

Students flew high in the 2018-2019 academic year. Photo: BISP

Students flew high in the 2018-2019 academic year. Photo: BISP

Key Stage 3 students have been busy exploring the world of robot­ics, competing in Lego Mindstorms challenges, as well as developing their skills in the Python and Arduino C++ programming languages.

IGCSE and IBDP students worked towards their final examinations by evidencing industry-standard web design, using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Further­more, they engaged with emerging technologies, such as driverless cars and augmented reality. These skills will not only prepare them for academic success, but also give them exposure to future employment opportunities that may not currently exist!

The BISP technical team (BISTEK) has also had a busy year providing video and audio support to many of the school’s academies. The team produced YouTube live streams for numerous music and drama productions (Alad­din, Snow White and Hairspray to name a few).

They also live-streamed the school’s major sporting events, such as the Soccer 7s Football Tournament and the Flying Fish Swim Meet. These live streams were not only broadcast on YouTube as the event was taking place, but are also stored on the group’s You­Tube channel, so that friends and family are able to enjoy the footage weeks or months after the curtains have closed, or sporting participants have gone home.

The BISP Prosthetics CAS (Creativ­ity, Action and Service) team has also done exceptionally well. They fulfilled their brief by successfully manufactur­ing fully customisable, functional 3D printed prosthetic hands and arms. Their final task is to locate people in need of free prosthetics.

Finally, the BISP STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathemat­ics) Academy soared to new heights again this year. Students ranging from Year 7 to Year 13 created their own aircraft, which hugely extended their engineering skills. This epic project in­volved every step, from inception to final product. Students researched, designed, manufactured and finally flew their con­ceptions. The sky really is the limit for these young bright sparks!

– Lee Phillips & Jonathan Clark

Lee Phillips and Jonathan Clark are computer science teachers at British International School, Phuket. For more information, visit them at www.bis­phuket.ac.th

