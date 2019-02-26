THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Computer engineer ‘ran huge porn ring’

NONTHABURI: A 30-year-old computer engineer was arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing pornography, including images and videos of children, via websites and social media accounts through which he earned more than B300,000 per month, police said Monday (Feb 25).

crimepolicesex
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 February 2019, 09:25AM

The Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) police unit announced the arrest of a Nonthaburi man on Monday (Feb 25).

The Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) police unit announced the arrest of a Nonthaburi man on Monday (Feb 25).

Waranyu Laolert, a resident of Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, was apprehended as part of an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on public web pages and chat groups on the Line application.

The arrest was announced by the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) task force. The press briefing was joined by deputy police chief Gen Rungroj Saengkhram and Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, chief of the Immigration Bureau and head of the task force.

According to police, the suspect allegedly posted “teasers” on websites and invited followers to join Line chat groups to access the material where he allegedly shared child pornography.

The websites had more than 10,000 members while there were about 700 members in the Line groups who reportedly paid fees ranging from B300-500, police said. Mr Waranyu allegedly set up the accounts in July last year and earned more than B300,000 per month from his activities.

Police said the suspect obtained pictures and videos from other websites. Computers and mobile phones containing large amounts of obscene clips were seized from Mr Waranyu’s home.

Splash Beach Club

Police said they would arrest all those involved in the racket.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said police were looking into claims that the suspect had recorded videos of girls and women without their consent.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suspected rapist of own mother arrested
Family friend, tutor, admits ‘sex with runaway girl’
Seven young men charged with gang rape of girl, 13
Women news anchors complain their photos sexually abused
Student arrested for hosting profitable porn sites
Child porn ring busted, raids hit Patong
’Boom’ steps in over abuse claim
Policeman arrested for boy abuse clips posted abroad
Jilted husband, 62, arrested in Phuket for murder in Sa Kaeo
11 jailed for gang rape of 14-year-old Phang Nga girl
No evidence to back claim of Koh Tao rape, say police
Phuket Police hunt alleged attempted rapist
Brit’s Koh Pha-Ngan rape claim withdrawn
Iranian denies kidnapping, raping former Thai girlfriend
Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’

 

Phuket community
His Majesty sends flowers to Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang

Must be quite boring in Scandinavia if this is "Big news" over there.Are the governments o...(Read More)

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

.." It is along term plan'.. Yes, a plan that should have been executived 3-4 years ago! ...(Read More)

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

Truly horrific! How fast was it going?...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief to rein in tourists hooning on motorbikes

It's more of keeping a particular area accident free given the reports of incidents a preventati...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

The more 'studies' we can do on road safety projects without really touching/improving the s...(Read More)

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

Tragic. Condolences. Tyres don't just explode without warning. A cursory inspection would have p...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up fight against Chikungunya

In Rawai if a person catches catches one of the viruses spread by mosquitoes the local government on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Last orders, please

Thailands' constitution mandates religious freedom for ALL and demands the separation of church ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Last orders, please

All that assumes that the elections go smoothly. Remember how we got into this mess in the first pla...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

Abolutely amazing. There are constant comments about the safety on the roads and when an public saf...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 