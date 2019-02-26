NONTHABURI: A 30-year-old computer engineer was arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing pornography, including images and videos of children, via websites and social media accounts through which he earned more than B300,000 per month, police said Monday (Feb 25).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 February 2019, 09:25AM

The Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) police unit announced the arrest of a Nonthaburi man on Monday (Feb 25).

Waranyu Laolert, a resident of Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, was apprehended as part of an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on public web pages and chat groups on the Line application.

The arrest was announced by the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) task force. The press briefing was joined by deputy police chief Gen Rungroj Saengkhram and Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, chief of the Immigration Bureau and head of the task force.

According to police, the suspect allegedly posted “teasers” on websites and invited followers to join Line chat groups to access the material where he allegedly shared child pornography.

The websites had more than 10,000 members while there were about 700 members in the Line groups who reportedly paid fees ranging from B300-500, police said. Mr Waranyu allegedly set up the accounts in July last year and earned more than B300,000 per month from his activities.

Police said the suspect obtained pictures and videos from other websites. Computers and mobile phones containing large amounts of obscene clips were seized from Mr Waranyu’s home.

Police said they would arrest all those involved in the racket.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said police were looking into claims that the suspect had recorded videos of girls and women without their consent.

