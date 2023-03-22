Pro Property Partners
Compensation provided to victims of Phuket crime

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew together with Ruesak Suwari, Director-General of the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection under the Ministry of Justice, have presented financial assistance to two victims in criminal cases in Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 March 2023, 10:34AM

The compensation was provided under the Compensation for Damages and Expenses for Imprisonment in Criminal Cases Act B.E. 2544 (2001) and its amendment (No. 2) B.E. 2559 (2016), explained an official report of the handover ata presentation at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (Mar 20).

The first case was a foreign tourist who was injured from an assault in a criminal case of bodily harm. The tourist received compensation for damages and expenses in the amount of B70,000, divided into necessary medical expenses of B40,000 and compensation for damages of B30,000.

The victim, who remained unnamed, expressed gratitude to Lt Col Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police for providing assistance and guidance through the Ministry of Justice’s process, said the report.

The second case was a Thai woman who received compensation for damages and expenses in a criminal case of bodily harm in the amount of B37,122, divided into compensation for loss of income, transportation expenses and necessary expenses.

Again, the official report noted that the woman also expressed her thanks for the support received from the Ministry of Justice.

No details of the incidents that the victims were involved in were reported.

Old guy | 22 March 2023 - 16:21:10 

What is the governor paid each month?  These victims received a net of less than $1000 after expenses. And he uses this as a photo-op? Ridiculous!

 

