‘Community pantries’ pop up across Phuket

PHUKET: At least 36 ”Community Pantries” have been set up across Phuket for people to use for free if they urgently need food, and for people to leave donations of packaged food those in need.

COVID-19charityhealtheconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 02:10PM

The pantries, also called “Too Pun Suk” (or “shared pantries of happiness”), contain dried foods and cooking ingredients, such as rice, eggs, cooking oil, instant noodles, canned foods adn some even contain vegetables.

The goods in the pantries are free for people who are suffering from the COVID-19 crisis, so they can reduce their expenses and provide food for their families. Other people who are in a better financial position can donate items to the pantry to help people less fortunate than themselves.

It’s not clear exactly when the first community pantry appeared in Thailand. The idea has been seen in other countries, including the United Kingdom, as a way to help people who have lost their income to feed their families during this difficult period, reports the Bangkok Post.

They have quickly proliferated throughout the country, and are now found in at least 43 provinces.

UWC Thailand

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department posted the locations of 36 community pantries as follows:

  • Sweets & Treats restaurant on Mae Luan Rd, P
  • Home Furniture near the Chaofa Rd -Patipat Rd Intersection. 
  • House restaurant on Yaowarat Rd
  • Sino Café on Phang Nga Rd
  • Easyservice Phuket Co Ltd on Phoonphon Rd 
  • Ming Shou Boutique House on Krabi Rd 
  • High Dose Café and BJ drug store on Patak Rd 
  • In front of Kathu Public Park 
  • Sengho Bookstore on Dibuk Rd 
  • T.W. Supply & Service at the entrance to Soi Wichit Songkhram 4. 
  • Baan Nabon School on Chao Fa East Rd, Wichit
  • Sirikarnyang shop near the Heroines Monument
  • Khanomthai Chaowang shop on Ruam Pattana Rd 
  • Jare electric appliance shop on Sakdidet Rd 
  • AB Dental Studio near Phuket Avenue Condominium on Thepkrasattri Rd
  • Harmonic music instrument shop on Yaowarat Rd 
  • Hula Hula steak shop opposite Surakul stadium on Wichit Songkhram Rd 
  • In front of Soi Bigsun 
  • Sathanee Crap Buffet shop near Chao Fa Garden Home housing estate in Koh Kaew
  • Thaosor Mae boontham shop on Damrong Rd 
  • Khrua Paramee restaurant on Koh Siray
  • Wanlee Maipak Shop opposite Cha Kangrao noodle shop on Patipat Rd
  • Poolom shop on Sakdidet Rd
  • The entrance of Manik Temple
  • Wink Auto Detailing and Services in Soi Wat Prathong off Route 402
  • Phoonsin Khakhao rice shop on Ong Sim Phai Rd
  • Pork Rice shop in front of Villa Chaofa housing estate on Chaofa Suanluang Rd 
  • The front of Karon Temple 
  • The front of Supalai Hills housing estate on Srisoonthorn Rd
  • Mae Sompong Fresh Market on Thepkrasattri Rd, north of the Heroines monument
  • The front of Makro Patong branch 
  • Krua Baannok restaurant near Moom Mueng Lung intersection 
  • Rotsaniyom Dumping shop on Ranong Rd 
  • Kin Kab Ie Restaurant near the 7-Eleven on Srisoonthorn Rd
  • Ja-ae reatuarant in Ban Kuku, Rassada 
  • Ducky Cutz barber near Thaewnam Intersection
  • Sang Thong Eyes Studio by Mr Gift opposite Cheng Talay Temple

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has railed on those for taking items from the pantries, in some cases clearing them out entirely.

“There should not be a repeat of the incidents. We must think about others. If you continue such abuse, no one will want to donate,” the prime minister said yesterday (May 12).

Gen Prayut said he could not accept the blatant hoarding of mostly consumer goods placed in the pantries by donors. Video clips were shared online showing people arriving in cars and on motorcycles to take away items by the bagful.

