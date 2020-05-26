BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Community Forests to be upgraded for food security in the Deep South

Community Forests to be upgraded for food security in the Deep South

The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) is joining hands with the Royal Forest Department and other relevant agencies in rehabilitating and upgrading community forests in the Deep South in order to generate employment and income for local residents.

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 10:37AM

Photo: PRD

Photo: PRD

SBPAC Secretary-General Rear Admiral Somkiat Pholprayoon said that SBPAC is promoting the development of community forests to increase forest areas for conservation and food security, reports the Pubic Relations Department of Thailand.

The centre has encouraged the people to plant trees on their premises, in their communities, and on public land, under the “One Subdistrict, One Public Land” programme. Local communities have also been encouraged to establish a “tree bank” for community forest development, based on the approach of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej concerning the planting of three types of trees for four uses, that is, economic, agricultural, energy and environmental uses.

According to the Royal Forest Department, there are altogether 103 community forests in the three southern border provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat, and four districts of Songkhla (Chana, Thepha, Na Thawi, and Saba Yoi).

Thanyapura Health 360

Model community forests have been already developed in 38 local villages. These villages are located in five districts of Narathiwat, four districts of Yala, three districts of Pattani, and two districts of Songkhla.

The community forests in these villages are being rehabilitated so that local people can make a living and earn money from the forests. This programme will also cope with the continued returning of many Thai people in the Deep South from Malaysia.

SBPAC expects that the upgrading of the community forests will bear fruit within 2021. The areas around the forests will also be expanded and developed to generate employment and income for the people.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket remembers Jeanette Skelton
A Meal With… Craig Burton, putting diet facts on the table
Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket
The Culinary Detective: Phuket’s fine restaurants reset for post-lockdown launch
Asean calls for nature’s conservation to prevent future pandemics
Green Thoughts: Is your garden full of beans?
’Extraction’ brings big action to the small screen
Lockdown online movie launches sounds alarm for cinemas
The Culinary Detective: Phuket chefs maintain regimen of healthy eating, exercise during lockdown
The Play’s the Thing! Serendipity and Children’s Theatre
Healthy Habits: Who’s telling the health truth?
‘Onward’ puts animated movies back on track
Soi Dog distributes relief supplies to Myanmar workers affected by COVID-19
Cafe Society: Coffee in the time of quarantine
Sustainably Yours: The importance of understanding and trusting in Science

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Can we do this at Surin Beach? ...(Read More)

‘No politics’ in decree stretch

If you believe what Prawit says, I have bridge for sale in London...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Tell it to the ignorant fishermen....(Read More)

Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

'The Spanish government also announced that it would scrap quarantine for foreign arrivals from ...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Also, I cannot confirm that construction is continuing as Nasa states, but would not be the least bi...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

MP Sira is one of the few heros in Thai government. It takes guts to fight this battle, and it has a...(Read More)

‘No politics’ in decree stretch

No politics.... LOL... they are afraid of a second having reported around 3K till now...I thought th...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

I have just sold an apartment in Phuket, two week after I listed it, for substantially more than I p...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Thailand escaped colonialism because of the agreements between Britain and France as a buffer betw...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Well well but they still building, every day is many many cement trucks deliver cement to this site....(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand

 