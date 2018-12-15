THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Community clean-up at Bridge of Pak Bang canal, Patong

Yesterday (Dec 14), Patong Municipality, Muslim for Peace Foundation Branch Phuket, held a BIG CLEANING DAY at the base of Bridge of Pak Bang canal, Kathu, Phuket. Attaubah club, Patong Development Foundation, Pak Bang canal local fishermen, Kok Makam community and more than 50 people joined this activity.

environment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 December 2018, 11:30AM

The Muslim for Peace Foundation President and team at the Cleaning Day at Pak Bang canal

The objectives were to raise awareness to people about the environment and to maintain and sustain the wellbeing of the environment. Patong is a world tourist destination that people around the world always visit. So the cleanlyness of Patong will make it more appealing to tourists and their desire to return.

President of the Muslim for Peace Foundation, Mr Pramod Samadee had said on opening of the activity that, “Today everyone has shown a pretty good conscience, caring for Patong’s environment. And especially showcasing that Muslims take care of the environment that God has created. In addition, Mr Pramod said that, "I do not want this activity be a one time activity, but I want to keep this going and expand to other areas in Phuket. I wish to thank all the agencies who have come together to do a great activity."

The representative of Muslim for Peace Foundation Branch Phuket, Mr Daris Sentanu said that the reason for choosing this area was that it was the last point before the waste will flow into the sea. And Mr Daris added that, “Representatives of Patong municipality said that we collected almost three tons of garbage today.”

 

 

Phuket's coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

