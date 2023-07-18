British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Commonwealth Games in limbo as Australia pulls out as 2026 host

Commonwealth Games in limbo as Australia pulls out as 2026 host

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: The Australian state of Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games today (July 18) citing major cost blow-outs, leaving organisers fuming as they scrambled to keep the multi-sport event afloat.


By AFP

Tuesday 18 July 2023 10:22 AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the initial estimated Aus$2 billion (B47bn) needed to hold the Games would more likely be around $7bn, which he called “well and truly too much”.

“I’ve made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions in this job. This is not one of them. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that,” he said at a press conference in Melbourne.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to host an event that is three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year.

“The Games will not proceed in Victoria in 2026. We have informed Commonwealth Games authorities of our decision to seek to terminate the contract,” he added.

The event - featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines - was due to be held across five regional hubs in the state, including Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Gippsland and Shepparton, with each having its own athletes’ village.

Andrews said his team had looked at cutting the number of hubs or even moving the Games to the Victoria state capital Melbourne, but “none of those options stack up”.

Instead, he announced a $2bn support package for regional Victoria.

Andrews refused to say how much it was costing to terminate the agreement, but insisted talks with the Commonwealth Games Federation were amicable.

But the Federation was not happy, blasting the move as “hugely disappointing”.

“We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours’ notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the government,” it said in a statement.

C and C Marine

Solution

Victoria was only awarded the contract 14 months ago as the exclusive bidder, with the Federation claiming the state had since decided to include more sports, added an additional regional hub, and changed plans for venues.

This additional expense was “often against the advice of the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia”, it said, adding that it had received assurances that “sufficient funding was available to deliver the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games”.

The decision to pull out leaves the fate of the Games up in the air, with fewer and fewer countries showing interest in recent times to take on a spectacle seen as losing its relevance.

The Federation insisted it remained “committed to finding a solution for the Games in 2026 that is in the best interest of our athletes and the wider Commonwealth Sport Movement”.

The event typically attracts more than 4,000 athletes from the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, almost all of which are former territories of the British Empire.

The last Games, in 2022, were held in England after Birmingham stepped in late in the piece.

In a letter to staff cited by the Herald Sun newspaper, Commonwealth Games Australia president Ben Houston said he was only told about the decision this morning.

He also called it “extremely disappointing”, adding: “We are working with the Commonwealth Games Federation to understand the broad impacts on the Games in 2026.”

The Victorian state opposition called Andrews’ decision a “massive humiliation” and “hugely damaging to Victoria’s reputation as a global events leader”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Running for a good cause at the Rawai Mini Marathon
Nakhon Si United win Phuket pre-season football competition
Alcaraz beats Djokovic in five sets to win first Wimbledon title
The price is Rice as England star completes record transfer to Arsenal
Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men’s and women’s cricket
Phuket hosts pre-season pro football tournament
PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
Challenge run confirmed at Ban Bang Niew Dam
FAT invites top 16 clubs to help run T1
Major League Cricket aims for US breakthrough
Australia, New Zealand revive ‘football’s Ashes’
Djokovic, Alcaraz stay on track for Wimbledon showdown
Verstappen beats Norris to British Grand Prix victory
England keep Ashes hopes alive with thrilling third Test win

 

Phuket community
Senators fight back against post-vote threats

Bunch of cowardly cry-babies. Totally failed the people of Thailand. A good job they are (in theory...(Read More)

Companies on edge regarding delay

nice...(Read More)

Phang Nga airport ‘needed’

Another money in family and mates pockets project on way. I thought Krabi airport is not that busy a...(Read More)

Phang Nga airport ‘needed’

nice...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

@Old guy, the police don't investigate anything other than who is the easiest and most fruitful ...(Read More)

Phang Nga airport ‘needed’

If left up to greedy and corrupt government officials, unbridled growth will continue until the gold...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

the result of great education and people growing in a hole like patong all your life ...(Read More)

Coalition bloc to meet ahead of 2nd vote

One attendee said everyone hopes to get the forwarding address of everyone there. ...(Read More)

Phang Nga airport ‘needed’

And the band played on.... ...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

@Cap. Great points. Wouldn't be nice if THE PHUKETNEWS would publicly encourage the police to in...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
SOHO Pool Club
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA

 