Commerce Ministry to propose B1.4bn plan to reduce living costs

BANGKOK: Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has announced that the ministry plans to propose a B1.4 billion allocation during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Jan 18) to fund programs and new measures to help people reduce their cost of living for three months.

COVID-19economics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 16 January 2022, 09:30AM

Commerce Minister, and also a Deputy Prime Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit. Photo: NNT

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed interest in the proposal and asked for additional details, Mr Jurin said, reported state news agency NNT.

Distribution stations will hold discount campaigns nationwide, with essential products such as chicken, pork, eggs and other necessities to be offered at communal courtyards, mobile grocery, fresh markets, department stores, convenience stores and gas stations, he added.

The ministry is also going to expand Blue Flag low-cost programs to reach out to communities nationwide with essential goods and products, Mr Jurin norted.

The ministry plans to facilitate product distribution through its mobile commercial vehicle program offering consumers discounts. Officials are meanwhile keeping a close watch on the market and will take legal action against profiteering and hoarding by traders.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, said the ministry will negotiate with manufacturers and traders in order to maintain product pricing.

He also said it is working on postponing measures to boost product prices in order to alleviate the burden on consumers.

Additionally, the ministry intends to impose temporary price controls on products through the Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services if they are judged to be “unusually high”.