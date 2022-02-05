Commerce Ministry says grocery prices stabilising, declining

BANGKOK: Prices for grocery items are starting to stabilise, with some even falling as the Ministry of Commerce says it will continue to monitor sellers.

economics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 5 February 2022, 05:23PM

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce recently inspected the World Market in Bangkok and checked prices. Photo: NNT

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce recently inspected the World Market in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana District. During the inspection, officials found pork selling between B165 and B175 per kg, with chicken leg quarters selling at 65 baht per kg and chicken thighs between B73 and B75 per kg, reports state news agency NNT.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said retail pork prices are still going down due to the price cap placed on production pigs, on top of surging supply.

The pricing of chicken meat is also being regulated along with chicken eggs. The farm price of eggs is B3.33 apiece for No.3 eggs.

Meanwhile, prices of bottled palm oil range between B59 and B62, thanks to cooperation with the commerce ministry on the part of manufacturers and retailers. Palm oil prices have been rising due to the labor shortages in Indonesia and Malaysia, with Thailand being one of many countries to feel the impact.

The ministry also acknowledged that the recent surges in fuel prices have been moderately affecting the prices of consumer goods, but noted that local manufacturers are willing to help manage the situation.